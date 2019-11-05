Roger Stone's trial could hang on a comedian's drunken texts

WASHINGTON — It was late in the evening of Oct. 1, 2016, and radio talk show host Randy Credico was at London’s Heathrow Airport doing what he sometimes did in those days: getting smashed. He ducked into a duty-free shop and stocked up on bottles of bourbon and Havana Club rum. He downed shots at the shop’s bar stand. Then, while aboard his flight back to New York and, as Credico recalls it “totally whacked,” he fired off some fateful texts to an improbable confederate: Roger Stone.

The text messages purported to be inside dope on the plans of one of Credico’s heroes, Julian Assange, to release damaging emails that could shake up the U.S. presidential election. They read: “big news Wednesday…now pretend u don’t know me...Hillary’s campaign will die this week.”

Those text messages are likely to be key exhibits in a U.S. courtroom in Washington, D.C., when Stone, the flamboyant longtime political adviser to Donald Trump, goes on trial starting today on charges of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to Donald Trump, with his wife Nydia. (Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters) More

As the one trial to grow out of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that directly relates to the events of 2016, the proceedings promise to be a wild Washington drama with testimony from former Trump campaign chairman Steve Bannon, former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, and possibly others from the president’s orbit. It also could shed light on one of the biggest mysteries of that year’s campaign: exactly what did Stone, and his allies in the Trump campaign, know about the avalanche of emails hacked by Russian intelligence from the Gmail account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta that Assange started releasing just one week after those text messages from Credico.

It is central to the prosecutors’ case that, in 2017, Stone lied to Congress — and obstructed a House Intelligence Committee investigation into the Russia scandal — when he claimed that he had a backchannel “intermediary” to Assange, who tipped him off to what WikiLeaks had in store to torment the Clinton campaign. Stone at first identified his secret source as an unidentified “journalist.” He then later fingered that source to the committee as Credico, a comedian, impressionist and political activist who hosted a talk show on a left-wing New York radio station. Credico, in turn, denied Stone’s claims, calling them “ridiculous” and insisting that he knew nothing about what Assange planned to release.

But Credico’s text messages could give Stone’s lawyers material to chip away at the prosecutor’s case. Those messages “are a bad fact for the government,” said Sol Wisenberg, a criminal defense lawyer who once served as a prosecutor on independent counsel Ken Starr’s staff. “It indicates that [Credico] had — or pretended to have — news that he was giving to Stone.”

To be sure, the existence of the Credico texts are a double-edged sword for Stone’s lawyers. Stone is also charged with lying to Congress when he denied having any emails or texts about his efforts to find out what WikiLeaks had — including any communications he had with Credico.

Still, the text messages will put the spotlight on Credico, a potentially crucial witness who is expected to take the stand later this week. Prosecutors, Yahoo News has learned, have spent hours prepping him and going over every aspect of his unlikely, up-and-down relationship with Stone.

It is a partnership of pranksters that has puzzled friends of both men for years. Stone is a notorious Republican operative who first got attention for his undercover hijinks for Richard Nixon’s 1972 reelection campaign and later worked as a lobbying partner of Paul Manafort, earning him a 1996 cover story in the New Republic under the headline, “The State of the Art Washington Sleazeball.”