Roger Ver denies defaulting on US$47 mln loan from CoinFLEX

Lachlan Keller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Roger Ver
    Early promoter of bitcoin

Early Bitcoin adopter and Bitcoin Cash promoter Roger Ver has denied defaulting on a US$47 million loan in USDC to beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX.

Fast facts

  • Ver tweeted overnight in Asia time that rumors of the debt are false without mentioning CoinFLEX, but insisted it was the counterparty who owed him “a substantial sum of money.”

  • Shortly after, CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb replied on Twitter that the company had served Ver a notice of default and “categorically denied” that the exchange had outstanding debts to Ver.

  • “It is unfortunate that Roger Ver needs to resort to such tactics in order to deflect from his liabilities and responsibilities,” Lamb said.

  • CoinFLEX froze transactions on its platform last Friday citing extreme market conditions and uncertainty of a counterparty.

  • On Tuesday the firm issued US$47 million worth of tokens with a 20% yield to tokenize the debt.

  • Lamb and Ver did not respond to Forkast’s requests for comments.

