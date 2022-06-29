Roger Ver denies defaulting on US$47 mln loan from CoinFLEX

Early Bitcoin adopter and Bitcoin Cash promoter Roger Ver has denied defaulting on a US$47 million loan in USDC to beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange CoinFLEX.

Fast facts

Ver tweeted overnight in Asia time that rumors of the debt are false without mentioning CoinFLEX, but insisted it was the counterparty who owed him “a substantial sum of money.”



Shortly after, CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb replied on Twitter that the company had served Ver a notice of default and “categorically denied” that the exchange had outstanding debts to Ver.



“It is unfortunate that Roger Ver needs to resort to such tactics in order to deflect from his liabilities and responsibilities,” Lamb said.



CoinFLEX froze transactions on its platform last Friday citing extreme market conditions and uncertainty of a counterparty.



On Tuesday the firm issued US$47 million worth of tokens with a 20% yield to tokenize the debt.

Lamb and Ver did not respond to Forkast’s requests for comments.

