Roger Vivier Appoints Catherine Sardin New General Manager

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luisa Zargani
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roger Vivier
    French shoe designer (1907-1998)

MILAN — Roger Vivier has found its new general manager.

Parent company Tod’s Group said Friday at the end of trading in Milan, where it is publicly listed, that Catherine Sardin is joining the luxury brand effective June 1.

More from WWD

Sardin will report to the group’s general manager Simona Cattaneo and will be based at the Roger Vivier headquarter in Paris.

After her master’s degree in marketing at the EDHEC Business School, Sardin developed her career in the luxury and fashion industry holding managerial roles at companies such as Louis Vuitton, Berluti, J.M. Weston, Maison Lejaby and, finally, at Alaïa, contributing to building the brands globally.

As reported, Maria Cristina Lomanto, who held the title of brand manager at Roger Vivier, exited the label on April 15 to join Gucci as executive vice president, brand general manager — a new role for the Italian brand.

Roger Vivier has for years solidly contributed to the growth of the Tod’s Group, which also owns the Tod’s, Hogan and Fay labels, but in the first quarter of the year, as reported, it was impacted by its exposure to the Chinese market. That said, in the three months ended March 31, Roger Vivier sales rose 8 percent at reported rates to 52.4 million euros, and 4 percent at constant rates to 50.6 million euros.

In 2021, the Roger Vivier brand registered sales of 229.6 million euros, up 43.5 percent on 2020 and a 15.9 percent increase compared with 2019 at constant exchange.

The label has been designed by artistic director Gherardo Felloni since 2018.

In March in Paris, Felloni presented the statement shoe of the season, the Choc Feathers Pump, whose shape nods to the silhouette of a swan. Taking a week to realize, the style is also defined by the brand’s signature Choc curved heel — invented by the founder of the luxury house — and feathers, applied by hand and rendered in pastel hues of pink, lilac and aquamarine.

The designer also introduced “leg jewelry” in geometric motifs enriched with crystals, pearls and feathers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I'm a professional organizer and these are my favorite storage solutions from HSN

    A tisket a tasket, HSN has fantastic baskets — and other great storage items, all on sale.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Here’s the real reason the stock market is coming unglued — and it isn’t because of weak earnings

    An earnings recession is not the biggest threat facing the stock market right now. To show that an earnings recession doesn’t necessarily doom the stock market, consider the S&P 500’s (SPX) quarterly return when its earnings-per-share (EPS) is falling. On average over the past century, according to an analysis conducted by Ned Davis Research, the S&P 500 has performed better when its EPS were lower than a year previously — not higher.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) recently filed its latest 13-F with the SEC, giving investors a look at the stocks that the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate bought during the first quarter. It turns out Buffett and his team started eight new stock positions. What does Markel do?

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/19: Apple, Nvidia, Costco

    Jim Cramer says the short-term outlook is awful, but the answer is to stick with the long-term winners.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Elon Musk is not happy with a meme mocking his new-found attention to Twitter

    Elon Musk got defensive over a meme suggesting he may be spending a little too much time on Twitter and not enough time on his electric vehicle company.

  • Harley-Davidson plant temporarily suspends operations

    The temporary shutdown is due to an issue with a supplier's component part, the company said.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Nasdaq Plunged

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of more than $680 billion in shareholder value and delivered an average annual return of 20.1% for Berkshire's Class A (BRK.A) shareholders (himself included).

  • The technician who called the 2020 market bottom says a ‘shocking rally’ is in store

    It’s been a terrible week in an awful year for the stock market. Walmart (WMT) Target (TGT) and Tencent (HK:700) each reported disappointing results to add fuel to the worries about interest-rate hikes and quantitative tightening. Over the last six weeks, equity redemptions have totaled $46 billion, versus $91 billion when the COVID outbreak first became apparent, according to Sean Darby, chief equity strategist at Jefferies.

  • Oil company merger to create $7B company but take headquarters out of Denver

    A Denver oil company is combining with a Texas counterpart in a merger creating a $7 billion business headquartered in and focused on oil and gas production in the Lone Star State. Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NYSE: CDEV), based in downtown Denver, agreed to a merger of equals with Midland, Texas-based Colgate Energy in a stock transaction that will base the combined company in Midland but retain Centennial Resource Development’s office in Denver as a base for the new company’s operations. “This transformative combination significantly increases scale and drives accretion across all our key financial and operating metrics,” said Sean Smith, chief executive officer of Centennial Resource Development, in a statement.

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project The former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% s

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • The Fed ‘overshot dramatically’ on inflation: hedge fund founder

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, hedge fund founder Josh Friedman acknowledged that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is currently doing a good job at trying to “wring out” this sky-high inflation.

  • Why These 3 Real Estate Investments Will Continue to Dominate, Even in a Recession

    Savvy investors are taking the time right now to stock up on recession-resilient assets, including real estate investments that can help combat rising inflation, diversify their portfolio, and hopefully ride out the storm when it comes. If you're on the hunt to recession-proof your investment portfolio, here's why you should consider investing in these three real estate industries. Self-storage is arguably the best real estate industry to be invested in during a recession.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • With the Nasdaq Down 26% Year to Date, Investors Should Consider Buying These 2 Tech Stocks

    Technology stocks have been hammered recently by fierce inflation, rising interest rates, and global economic impacts from the war between Russia and Ukraine. With no signs of turning the corner anytime soon, the Nasdaq Composite -- which has already sunk 26% year to date -- could face additional pressure in the near future. Let's check out two beaten-down Nasdaq stocks that should bounce back in the long run.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Selecting stocks with great business models that have room to continue growing in the future is the secret to dividend investing. Here are three attractively valued dividend growth stocks that pay market-topping dividends to shareholders. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is the biggest publicly traded utility in the world, with a $140.1 billion market capitalization.

  • Novavax Gets First Sell Rating Since 2020. It’s Got a Covid Vaccine Problem, Analyst Says.

    Novavax stock was dropping Friday after receiving a Sell-equivalent rating — the first since December 2020 and the only one from Wall Street. Bank of America Securities analyst Alec Stranahan initiated coverage of Novavax (ticker: NVAX ) at an Underperform rating on Friday, with a $35 price target. Despite the pullback, Stranahan sees room for the shares to trade lower still.