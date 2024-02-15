Roger Williams Park Zoo announces death of Becca the cheetah

PROVIDENCE – A cheetah which had lived at the Roger Williams Park Zoo for nearly a decade has died after her health "declined significantly" in recent months, the zoo announced Thursday morning.

"The Roger Williams Park Zoo is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Becca, one of our cherished cheetahs," the zoo said in a press release. "Becca, aged 10, peacefully passed away surrounded by the devoted staff who cared for her."

Becca was suffering from gastritis, or inflammation and ulcers in her stomach, according to the zoo. The zoo made the "difficult decision" to euthanize the her after her medical condition worsened, and it became evident that further medical treatment "would not be feasible," the zoo said.

Becca had lived at the zoo for almost a decade and had a "sassy" personality, according to the zoo.

"Her caregivers will cherish Becca's memory for her sweet but sassy disposition. Along with her sisters, she brought joy to countless guests," Amy Roberts, chief zoological officer, said.

Gastritis is a common ailment among cheetahs, according to the zoo, and is difficult to treat. Her condition worsened despite changes to her diet, medications and "specialized medical interventions," the zoo said. A sister of Becca named Johari also suffered from gastritis before she was put down in November 2022.

Becca, Johari and their sisters, Abbey and Janga, arrived at the zoo in 2015 "quickly capturing the hearts of staff and guests alike," the zoo said. Abbey and Janga continue to live at the zoo.

Cheetahs are the world's fastest land mammal, reaching top speed averages 60 to 70 mph, but they can sustain that speed for only about 300 yards, according to Smithsonian's National Zoo and Biology Institute.

There are an estimated 7,500 to 10,000 cheetahs left in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers cheetahs vulnerable to extinction.

In the wild, cheetahs, both male and female live an average of 10 to 12 years, according to the Cheetah Conservation Fund. Male cheetahs tend to have shorter life spans, about 8 years, due in part of territorial conflicts with competing groups of males, the Cheetah Conservation Fund says.

In memory of Becca, the zoo is encouraging visitors to share their favorite photos and stories on the zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Roger Williams Park Zoo cheetah dies, zoo announces