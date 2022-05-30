Rogers agrees with Canada's competition bureau to put Shaw merger on hold

FILE PHOTO: Rogers Communications' building in Toronto
·1 min read

TORONTO (Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said it will not proceed to close its proposed C$20 billion ($15.8 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc until it reaches an deal with the competition bureau or the competition tribunal gives its verdict.

Rogers also signaled that it is open for a settlement with the bureau but said it does not agree with the bureau's conclusions for rejecting the deal and will contest the ruling.

"Today's agreement with the Commissioner allows the parties to focus on addressing the Commissioner’s concerns with the Transaction in order to reach a settlement," said Rogers spokesperson in a statement.

Rogers also agreed not enforce any agreements that are connected with the transaction on the grounds that such a move would "limit the operation, maintenance, enhancement or expansion of the Shaw Wireless Services business."

Canada's competition bureau has blocked the deal and approached the tribunal to stop merger on the grounds that it would lessen competition in the telecom sector.

Rogers was expected to file a response to the bureau's challenge by Tuesday. Monday's announcement will provide Rogers more time to explore a settlement with the bureau, including a potential concessions, according to legal experts who did not wish to be quoted due to the sensitivity of the issue.

"Vigorous competition is essential for Canadians to access affordable, high quality wireless services. I’m pleased this case can now move quickly towards a hearing before the tribunal, said Matthew Boswell, commissioner of competition.

($1 = 1.2655 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • C$ rallies as current account surplus hits 14-year high

    The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five-weeks against the greenback on Monday, as data showed Canada's current account surplus turning positive and ahead of an expected interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada. Canada's current account surplus was C$5.0 billion in the first quarter, swinging from a revised C$137 million deficit in the fourth quarter. "We expect the ongoing strength in commodities to support the current account in Q2 (second quarter), though offset by a deeper services deficit as travel recovers more fully," said Shelly Kaushik, an economist at BMO Capital Markets.

  • Russia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default

    Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said it is restricted from sending cash from its Russian subsidiaries to its Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings Plc, which is the issuer of the bonds. Ozon had warned of bond payment issues in early March and has since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds. Ozon, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time.

  • Adler Pulls Development-Project Sale After Buyer Didn’t Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Adler Group SA called off the sale of a package of property developments over missing payments in the latest disruption for the troubled real-estate firm.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe compan

  • Exclusive: Credit Suisse weighs options to strengthen capital - sources

    Credit Suisse is in the early stages of weighing options to bolster its capital after a string of losses have eroded its financial buffers, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The size of the increase would be likely to exceed 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion), but this has not yet been determined, said one of the people, who declined to be named because the deliberations are still internal. Selling shares to some of its major existing investors is the preferred option, but Credit Suisse has not ruled out tapping all shareholders, this person said.

  • Canadian Banks Gave ‘False Signal’ on Credit, National Bank Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian banks delivered surprisingly good earnings last week because of lower-than-expected credit losses. They’ll find it harder to repeat that feat in the near future, according to National Bank of Canada. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest

  • Todd Boehly Completes Takeover of UK’s Chelsea Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- US investor Todd Boehly has completed his £4.25 billion ($5.4 billion) takeover of Chelsea Football Club from the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearChel

  • Iran Ramps Up Uranium Enrichment While Stalling Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearAtomic monitors reported Iran’s stockpile of highly-enriched uranium jumped

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Some Russian Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Soccer-Abramovich completes Chelsea sale to Boehly-Clearlake consortium

    Roman Abramovich has completed the sale of Chelsea and related companies to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, the Premier League club said on Monday, ending a three-month process to sell the club. The consortium, which won the bid to acquire the London side earlier this month, received approval from the Premier League and the British government last week for the sale to go ahead. Russian owner Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Fed's Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until "substantial" reduction in inflation

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Reserve should be prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday, underscoring tensions at the central bank about how aggressively to tighten policy as it battles to bring down high inflation. Waller's comments came ahead of a meeting on Tuesday between Fed Chair Jerome Powell and U.S. President Joe Biden for a discussion called by the White House on state of the American and global economy.

  • NTR vs. SQM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    NTR vs. SQM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Prankster Trolls NRA Head Wayne LaPierre To His Face In Front Of All His Pals

    What first seemed like praise quickly turned uncomfortable for the NRA boss.

  • Brazen robbery at Cerritos mall

    A shopper caught a brazen robbery at a Sephora store on camera. In the video thieves are seen piling products into garbage bags before calmly leaving the store.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott gave 2 different speeches about gun control at the same time with 2 different messages. One was in Uvalde, the other was at the NRA convention in Houston.

    In Uvalde, Gov. Abbott said legislation is "on the table" to address gun violence, while in a pre-recorded speech to the NRA, he indicated that laws don't solve gun violence.

  • Uvalde gunman, isolated and bullied, was teased about being 'school shooter.' Then he bought guns.

    The 18-year-old who massacred students in Uvalde was known to plenty in the tight-knit Texas community, but few saw warning signs of a school shooter.

  • Don Trump Jr. Suggests Uvalde Shooter Could Have Killed 19 Kids With A 'Bat'

    "Screwed up people," "crazy teachers" and "indoctrination programs" in schools, not assault rifles, are the real problems, said the former president's son.

  • North Carolina man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

    A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

  • For one Uvalde couple, a very welcome presidential landing right across the street

    As President Biden's motorcade zoomed past Mario and Agnes Quintanilla's longtime Uvalde home Sunday, she snapped pictures from their front lawn while he waved a big homemade sign reading, "President Biden thank you for your support!"

  • Opinion: Madison Cawthorn’s bittersweet defeat: Homophobia might have been the culprit

    Brothwell wonders if Madison Cawthorn filmed naked atop a woman would have been enough to make up for the cocaine and orgies.

  • How a sailor reunited with the Vietnamese refugees he helped rescue after fall of Saigon

    Lisa Dam fled Vietnam in 1978 with 50 other people, only to find themselves lost in the South China Sea, adrift on a fishing boat.