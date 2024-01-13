Rogers announces 2nd District re-election bid

Jan. 12—GOSHEN — Commissioner Brad Rogers has announced his campaign for re-election for Elkhart County Commissioner representing the 2nd District, covering the townships of Benton, Clinton, Elkhart, Jackson, Jefferson, Middlebury and York.

"Today, I filed paperwork to seek re-election as a Republican to the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners," Rogers said in a Friday news release. "This county-wide office works with the two other elected commissioners and other officials in overseeing our Elkhart County government. As Elkhart County grows, we must focus on our ever-expanding needs while remaining committed to a limited government philosophy. I look forward to continuing to push for improved county services, support for staff, and an ongoing commitment to service to all members of our county community."

Currently serving as the President of the Board, Rogers served two terms as Elkhart County Sheriff from 2011 through 2018. He is a graduate of Goshen High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Evansville.

Rogers graduated first in his class from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, the first member of the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office to do so, the release added, and received the Elkhart County Commitment to Service Award in 2005 and the Circle of Corydon from the office of the Governor of Indiana in 2019.

He is married to Susie, who serves on the Elkhart Township Board, and has three adult children; Benjamin, Abigail, and Ethan.