Rogers case heads to grand jury

May 10—Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, was in Limestone County District Court Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. Judge R. Gray West bound the case over to the grand jury after hearing testimony from Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigator Steven Ferguson.

Rogers is charged with capital murder in the stabbing death of Diane Crane Defoor, 58 on April 9, 2022. She is also charged with second-degree burglary and obstructing governmental operations.

Ferguson told the court that deputies were called to a house on Maiden Court after a call regarding a burglary in progress was reported by the homeowner's sister. The homeowner was out of town but had an ADT security system that alerted her and her sister to the burglary.

Upon arrival, the deputy located Rogers, her two children and the deceased inside the home. Ferguson described the house as being "in disarray" when he arrived on scene. According to Ferguson, Rogers was found wearing the homeowner's clothes and jewelry.

Defoor had been staying in an upstairs apartment above the detached garage while working as a housekeeper for the home's owner. The cause of death was ruled to be from a stab wound that pierced Defoor's lung. Two bloodied knives were also recovered at the scene.

After her arrest, Ferguson told the court that Rogers demanded to speak to Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin. Ferguson testified that Rogers told him and McLaughlin, "I'm gonna kill someone, and clearly (I'm) capable."

District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones appeared pleased by today's proceedings, as the case now heads to the grand jury.

"This is basically just the first stop at the train station," he said.