Rogers changes mind; will support Jordan for House speaker

Oct. 16—U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) announced Monday he will endorse U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

This comes after Rogers had told Capitol Hill reporters on Friday there was "nothing Jordan could do" to get his support for the top House position.

In a statement released Monday morning, Rogers said he and Jordan had "two cordial, thoughtful and productive conversations over the past two days."

"We agreed on the need for Congress to pass a strong National Defense Authorization Act, appropriations to fund our government's vital functions, and other important legislation like the Farm Bill," the statement read. "As a result, I have decided to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on the floor."

"Since I was first elected to the House, I have always been a team player and supported what the majority of the Republican Conference agrees to. Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden's reckless agenda for America."

Jordan thanked Rogers for his support through his social media calling Rogers' "leadership is just what our Conference needs right now."

"We must all keep coming together and get back to work," Jordan added.

Rogers currently serves as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and was selected to that position at the beginning of the term by a process used by the Republican Caucus.

The GOP Steering Committee is comprised of members of Republican leadership, members elected to represent their respective regions, a member elected by the freshman class (first term members), and a member elected by the sophomore class (second term members). The committee selects members to serve on each committee as well as members to serve as full committee chairmen for those committees (or ranking members depending on majority).

Rogers represents one of the regions and was selected by acclamation to be House Armed Services chairman after serving as vice-chairman in the previous Congress.

