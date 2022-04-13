Rogers charged with capital murder

Apr. 12—Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Md., appeared in Limestone County District Court for the first time Monday morning after being arrested and charged with capital murder on Saturday, April 9. Judge R. Gray West presided over the hearing.

Rogers requested and was granted a court-appointed attorney. She is now being represented by Michael Sizemore.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones asked that Rogers be denied bond, in which West agreed based on the severity of the capital murder charge against Rogers.

Limestone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Maiden Court in Athens on Saturday, April 9, on a report of a burglary in progress.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a female in the backyard, later identified as Rogers. She was acting suspicious and attempted to lead the deputies away from the home. When deputies attempted to detain her, she became irate and began fighting. Upon gaining control of Rogers, she was placed in cuffs," LCSO said in a statement.

Deputies found the back door open, and upon searching the residence, they found a 58-year-old deceased female. Investigators were called to the scene and determined her death was the result of a homicide. During the investigation, probable cause was found to arrest Rogers.

Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Md., has been charged with:

Capital Murder

Burglary 2nd

Obstructing a Governmental Operation

Rogers is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.