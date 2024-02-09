CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 24-year-old man from Rogers City was arrested this week following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a child.

According to the Michigan State Police, the Gaylord Post was requested to investigate the alleged assault in June 2023. The assault had occurred earlier that year.

The investigation was initiated at the Sault Ste. Marie Post, but the venue was later determined to be inCheboygan County. The victim was interviewed at a Children’s Advocacy Center, and the investigation led toan arrest warrant being authorized on Feb. 1 for Trey David Aeck, 24, from Rogers City.

Aeck was in Traverse City at the time of his arrest. An officer from the Traverse City Police Department arrested Aeck on Feb. 7 and troopers transported him to the Cheboygan County Jail.

Aeck was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on one count Criminal Sexual ConductSecond Degree Person Under Thirteen, Defendant 17 or Older. His bond was set at $50,000 cash surety. His next scheduled court appearance is on Feb. 15.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Rogers City man arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct charges in Cheboygan County case