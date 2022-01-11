Rogers Communications appoints Staffieri as president and CEO

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Rogers Building, quarters of Rogers Communications in Toronto
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it had appointed Tony Staffieri as president and chief executive officer from interim CEO, following a months-long boardroom battle on who should lead the company.

The dispute began after company Chairman Edward Rogers, the only son of the company's late founder Ted Rogers, attempted to drop Joe Natale as CEO in September last year, saying he had lost confidence in Natale's ability to lead the company through the C$20 billion ($15.81 billion) acquisition deal of smaller rival Shaw Communications Inc and replace him with Staffieri.

However, Rogers failed to win the board's support, leading to Staffieri, the then chief financial officer, leaving the company. Besides, Rogers' attempt to oust Natale put him at odds with his mother and two sisters, who are also the company's directors.

Thereafter, Rogers lost out in the power struggle and was removed as the chairman, but got reinstated in November.

Staffieri, who was appointed as the interim CEO in November, has more than 30 years of experience in the telecoms, media, sports and financial sectors, including nine years as Rogers' CFO. He also held senior positions at BCE Inc prior to joining Rogers.

($1 = 1.2654 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • London Metal Exchange Says Power Outage Affecting Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s metals traders are dealing with a shutdown at the industry’s most important exchange.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateA power outage at a third-party data ce

  • Omicron Pushes Hong Kong’s Import Supply Chain to Brink of Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s omicron outbreak is dealing a double whammy to businesses.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateNot only will new social distancing curbs crimp revenue for retail

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Mode

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double in 2022 After Being Cut in Half Last Year

    A lot of names you know -- including Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) -- took big steps back in 2021. Zillow, Peloton, and Teladoc would have to more than double to get back to where they were at start of last year.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    In a world of volatility, these foundational companies have had a rough 2021 but also have what it takes to bounce back.

  • As stock market unravels Monday, here’s the level the Nasdaq Composite needs to defend to avoid a correction

    The Nasdaq heads for a fifth straight decline on Monday, with that drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction.

  • Russell Wilson and Ciara's fashion startup gets cash infusion

    The House of LR&C, a Seattle-based fashion startup founded by NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, plans to raise between $20 million and $50 million this spring for its series A funding.The range of that fundraising total gives it a rough valuation of between three and five times the company's revenue, its CEO Christine Day tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The company also just closed an oversubscribed convertible note, she said.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $97M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) wins a modification contract worth $97.3 million for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller says half of his personal net worth is invested in bitcoin and other cryptos

    "My reasoning was there are a lot more people using it now. There's a lot more money going into it in the venture capital world," he told WealthTrack.