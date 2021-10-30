Rogers Communications ex-chair took heat for trying to jeopardize Shaw M&A, court documents show

FILE PHOTO: Edward Rogers stands with mourners at the funeral for his father Ted Rogers, president and CEO of Rogers Communications, in Toronto
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Berman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sarah Berman

(Reuters) - Independent directors of Rogers Communications, which is embroiled in a boardroom battle, had criticized former chairman Edward Rogers for trying to "insert himself as the de-facto CEO" and jeopardizing the planned C$20 billion ($16.1 billion) takeover of Shaw Communications, court documents showed on Friday.

Rogers Communications, Canada's largest telecommunications company, is rocked by a family feud, sparking a bitter public battle for control of the board, just as the company is navigating its biggest-ever acquisition. The two rival factions will face off in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Monday where the judge will decide the legitimate board.

The spat was triggered after Edward Rogers, son of late founder Ted Rogers, tried to remove Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale in late September, claiming Natale struggled to turn around the business despite more than four years as CEO.

That put Edward at odds with his mother and two sisters, who backed Natale, and resulted in his removal as chairman of Rogers. Edward Rogers retaliated by using his position as chair of the Rogers Control Trust, the family-owned entity that owns the majority of voting shares in the company, to constitute a new board, which recognized him as chairman.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Loretta Rogers said her decision to move a motion to remove Edward Rogers followed media reports that he was trying to remove five independent directors by written resolution, contrary to Ted Rogers' wishes.

The family dispute playing out in public is a rare occurrence in Canada and has caught analysts and investors by surprise, weighed on the company stock and attracted regulator's attention.

The matriarch of the controlling family of Rogers Communications also said the independent directors had sought to create safeguards to prevent Edwards' meddling from damaging the company. She said Edward disregarded all checks and balances in trying to remove independent directors, and without a shareholders meeting and against the business judgment of a majority of the board of directors.

A spokesman for Edwards Rogers and Rogers Communications declined to comment.

($1 = 1.2392 Canadian dollars)

(Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BIS Report Questions Whether Stablecoins, CBDCs Can Create Risks in Developing Countries

    The Bank for International Settlements paper found that although stablecoins may be adopted in some of these emerging markets, they may also present wider challenges and have not been tested on a large scale.

  • EU countries aiming for common position on tech rules on Nov. 25

    EU countries aim to agree on a common negotiating position on two sets of draft rules to curb the powers of U.S. tech giants on Nov. 25, people involved in the discussions said on Friday, though squabbles among EU lawmakers could delay the rules' adoption. The Digital Services Act (DSA) requires the tech companies to do more to tackle illegal content on their online platforms. EU countries have agreed on most key points for the DSA and will discuss the last remaining issue, namely who gets to regulate very large online platforms, during a preparatory meeting on Nov. 8, the people said.

  • Halloween candy expected to help Hershey's set another record this year

    Trick or Treaters are expected to be out in full force this halloween.

  • Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally

    BANGALORE/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc board member Ira Ehrenpreis sold shares of the electric carmaker worth more than $200 million on Wednesday, after the stock crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time to hit a record, according to filings. Antonio Gracias, a former Tesla board member whose term expired earlier this month, also filed his planned sale of $610 million worth of shares on the same day, filings showed. Tesla became the fifth company to hit the trillion-dollar benchmark on Monday following a deal with rental car company Hertz and after it recorded its best quarterly revenue and profits.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Strong But Fed Taper On Tap; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    The market might be back at all-time highs right now, but the best returns will develop over the long term.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

    Just days before the company delivers its first electric cars, its CEO's latest remarks have sent the markets into a tizzy.

  • 3 Disruptive Stocks Shaping the Future of Technology

    Investors who have observed soaring prices in technology stocks throughout history should look to these three companies for the next generation of innovation.

  • Ether Reaches Record High of Over $4.4K as Shiba Inu Becomes a Leading ETH Burner

    Ether has rallied 45% in October, outperforming bitcoin.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Looking at the energy space? Here are three names that span different niches, all of which have long-term appeal.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]