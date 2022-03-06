Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.50 per share on the 1st of April. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

Rogers Communications' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Rogers Communications' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Rogers Communications Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$1.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$2.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Rogers Communications has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On Rogers Communications' Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Rogers Communications that investors should take into consideration. Is Rogers Communications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

