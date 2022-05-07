Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.50 per share on the 4th of July. This payment means the dividend yield will be 3.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Rogers Communications' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Rogers Communications was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Rogers Communications Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was CA$1.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$2.00. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Rogers Communications has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Rogers Communications' Dividend

Overall, we think Rogers Communications is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. On the plus side, the dividend looks sustainable by most measures but it is let down by the lack of cash flows. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Rogers Communications that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Rogers Communications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

