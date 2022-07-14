Rogers County assistant DAs suspended

Jul. 13—Two Rogers County assistant district attorneys have been suspended due to allegations of observing jury deliberations, according to a recusal letter District 12 DA Matthew Ballard sent to Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor.

The letter states Ballard conducted an internal investigation after being contacted on July 7 by District Judge Stephen Pazzo who oversaw the trial in Rogers County District Court and notified Ballard of an allegation against Isaac Shields and George Gibbs Jr.

Ballard confirmed that there were cameras linked to a monitor in the courtroom where the jury deliberated, but believes the audio was not activated.

The jury was deliberating on Robert Kent Kraft's first-degree murder case. Kraft, of Chouteau, was found guilty of stabbing Justin Johnson through the heart, killing him.

Ballard sent a disqualification request to O'Connor citing a potential conflict of interest, because Shields and Gibbs worked for his office.

"Because this incident involves individuals who were employed by my office, I believe that a potential conflict of interest exists that would prevent me from reviewing the matter and making any decision to decline or accept charges," Ballard stated in the letter.