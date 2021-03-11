Rogers frustrated with nation's direction, gun-control bills

Mar. 11—Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers is openly frustrated with his Democratic colleagues in the House.

On Wednesday, Rogers shared his disdain, saying that over the last two weeks, House Democrats on Capitol Hill voted to defund the police, restrict freedom of speech, remove legal protections for churches and pay for federal campaigns with federal funds.

"This week, House Democrats are voting to infringe on gun rights, pave the way for taxpayer-funded abortions and drive up our nation's deficit with a $2 trillion dollar spending spree, with only 9% of funds dedicated to COVID-19 relief efforts," Rogers said.

"Our nation is headed in the wrong direction," added Rogers. "While the so-called American Rescue Plan includes some benefits for Kentucky, it is grossly unbalanced with stimulus checks for prisoners and illegal immigrants, and big-ticket projects for Democrats. They have sugar-coated wasteful spending with a litte bit of COVID-relief to grab headlines without telling the full story."

Rogers is concerned about two gun-related House bills being considered.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by California Rep. Mike Thompson, who leads the congressional task force on gun violence prevention, reintroduced legislation Tuesday to require background checks for all gun purchasers.

Separately, Majority Whip James Clyburn, a close ally of President Joe Biden, announced Monday that he was re-introducing legislation that would close what has become known as the "Charleston loophole." That loophole allowed Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine people in 2015 at a historically black church in Charleston, S.C., to buy a handgun even though he should have been barred from purchasing the weapon. In a statement, Clyburn said that the House is expected to vote on that legislation next week.

Rogers said the bills would allow for redundant background checks, restrict the rights of responsible gun owners and ultimately fail to prevent mass shootings.

"We all want to end gun violence, but these bills are not the answer," said Rogers. "Over the last few years, Republicans passed common-sense laws that increased collaboration and training between schools and law enforcement, improved national reporting, and reformed the mental health system. We need a system that prevents violence and protects the rights of responsible gun owners."