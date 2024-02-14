Rogers mayor appoints new fire chief

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Mayor Greg Hines has appointed the city’s next fire chief, according to a news release.

Chief William “BJ” Hyde has been named Rogers’ newest fire chief.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the future of the Rogers Fire Department,” said Hines.

According to the release, Hyde joined the Rogers Fire Department in July 2013 in the role of deputy fire chief.

From 2013-18, he worked in special operations, emergency medical services and training programs divisions.

The release said Hyde has served as Rogers’ administrator of the Community Risk Reduction Program, the chief building official and chief fire marshal since 2018.

“Chief Hyde brings knowledge, experience, and stability to the role of fire chief,” Hines said. “His continual pursuit of improvement for himself and the department point to a strong path forward under his leadership.”

Hyde has been filling the role of interim fire chief for the past few months while the city conducted a nationwide search.

