Rogers School Board approves calendar changes following winter weather

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers School Board approved multiple calendar changes on February 12 to make sure students finish school by May 30.

To make up for days missed due to inclement weather this year, the district wants to turn personal development days into make-up days on February 19 and March 25.

To make up the rest of the hours, school hours would be extended beginning March 4.

Roger Hill is with the Rogers School District. He says the changes are pending the approval of the Arkansas State Board of Education later in February.

NWA school officials discuss use of AMI days for winter weather

“The more time we can have prior to assessments seems a lot more productive, and in June, the quality of those instructional days in June is not as good as instructional days say in March, April or May,” said Hill.

The school board also approved measures to get ahead of inclement weather during the next school year.

The amended schedule would begin school on August 14. There would be an extended fall break and a three-day weekend on Good Friday as the final day of school is set for May 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.