Rogers sells part of S. 1st Street to NWA Council Foundation with plans for affordable housing development

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers sold a part of S. 1st Street to the Northwest Arkansas Council Foundation.

The land will eventually be used for more affordable housing. The council intends to only sell the new housing development to people who make 80% or less of the area’s median income.

“The more that we can have people who live close to where they work and where they spend their money, the fewer people on the streets. It’s a win-win for everybody if we have more folks living close to our downtown area, our uptown area and where most of the action is,” said John McCurdy, Rogers’ director of community development.

McCurdy says the project could potentially be reviewed by the Rogers Planning Commission before building permits can be applied for.

