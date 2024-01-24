Rogers sells part of S. 1st Street to NWA Council Foundation with plans for affordable housing development
Rogers sells part of S. 1st Street to NWA Council Foundation with plans for affordable housing development
Rogers sells part of S. 1st Street to NWA Council Foundation with plans for affordable housing development
Netflix announced that starting in Q2 2024, its cheapest ad-free "Basic" plan will be completely gone in Canada and the UK.
eBay is reducing its workforce by around 1,000 roles, or roughly 9 percent of its full-time employees.
Primary results in New Hampshire begin to be tallied as most polls close across the Granite State.
Will officials make headlines Sunday with trips to the Super Bowl at stake?
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
'It feels like I'm laying on a cloud when I go to sleep,' says one of 31,000+ five-star reviewers.
"Made for Me," a song by Muni Long, is fueling a recent TikTok trend. Now the singer has her own response.
Some people are using no- and low-spend months to recover from their holiday splurges.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Sarah Todd from Deseret News to talk about the Utah Jazz, but not before they react to the trade that sent Terry Rosier to the Miami Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 1st round draft pick.
French small launch developer Latitude has closed $30 million in new capital as it eyes the first flight of its Zephyr rocket in 2025. While other rocket companies are going bigger, developing even more massive rockets, Latitude is taking a different approach: light, small, and hopefully cheap enough to beat out competitors. In a statement, Latitude CEO and cofounder Stanislas Maximin said 2024 would be a “pivotal year” before Zephyr’s first flight in 2025.
A new Amazon deal has brought the Apple Mac Mini M2 with a 512GB SSD down to a new all-time low of $676.
Whether trading an NBA superstar or acquiring a player gaining minutes, fantasy basketball managers should check out these players who could be on the move.
Thanks to this sale on Chemical Guys car wash products, now is a great time to pick up some car wash gear at a discount. Here are 6 of our favorite deals.
Hennessey Performance intends to build custom twin-turbo Dodge Challenger Demon 170 models with 1,700 horsepower.
You'll be sitting pretty with this gel-enhanced helper, and it's even cheaper now than it was on Cyber Monday.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
More than 220,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.