Rogers Stock Appears To Be Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Rogers (NYSE:ROG, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $191.55 per share and the market cap of $3.6 billion, Rogers stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. GF Value for Rogers is shown in the chart below.





Because Rogers is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Rogers has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.67, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Rogers's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Rogers over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Rogers has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $802.6 million and earnings of $2.67 a share. Its operating margin of 10.01% better than 75% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Rogers's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Rogers over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Rogers is -1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.2%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Rogers's ROIC is 5.69 while its WACC came in at 11.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Rogers is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Rogers (NYSE:ROG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Rogers stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

