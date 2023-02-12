Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.09

The board of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 19th of April, with investors receiving CA$0.09 per share. This means the annual payment is 5.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Rogers Sugar Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This is quite a strong warning sign that the dividend may not be sustainable.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 7.9%, so this could continue over the next year. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Rogers Sugar Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The last annual payment of CA$0.36 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Rogers Sugar has seen earnings per share falling at 7.9% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We don't think Rogers Sugar is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Rogers Sugar has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

