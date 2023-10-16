Rogue driver, two dirt bikers charged after allegedly terrorizing Hillside High parade

Police have charged a trio of men accused of terrorizing an annual homecoming parade for Hillside High School with their vehicles.

The parade, held on the campus of North Carolina Central University on Saturday, was attended by Durham city officials and the Hillside High School National Alumni Association.

Two separate incidents disrupted the parade, the first being the driver of a car.

North Carolina Central University Police charged 23-year-old Jerrie Brooks with driving the wrong way toward parade-goers and going 15 miles over the speed limit, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He was charged with reckless driving, fleeing/eluding arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

“I heard a lady screaming, ‘move, move, move!’” Durham city councilmember Leonidas Williams told ABC11. “I turned around and there was a black car coming toward Rep. Zach Hawkins and I, and we jumped out of the way. There was a deputy that tried to stop them and the car didn’t slow down.”

Two young men on dirt bikes were charged by the Durham Police Department for riding through the parade route.

The Durham Police Department charged Marcus Devon Wilder Jr. and Curtis Eugene Calloway Jr., both 19.

There were no injuries reported.