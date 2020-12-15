Rogue Florida Guv’s Next Pandemic Fiasco: Vaccine Rollout

David Axe
Joe Raedle/Getty
Joe Raedle/Getty

The first 2.9 million batches of Pfizer’s two-dose novel coronavirus vaccine shipped from the company’s factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Sunday, kicking off a massive national project health officials hope will bring the pandemic to an end sometime in late 2021.

But some states are better set up to snuff out the coronavirus than others.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is divvying up the doses on a weekly basis as they roll out of Pfizer’s factory and sending them out via UPS and FedEx. Then, it’s up to authorities in each U.S. state and territory to decide exactly where those doses go—and who’s first in line to get them.

It’s a messy process. States are, in essence, deciding who gets protection first—and who must continue running the risk of catching COVID-19, and potentially dying of it.

Anti-Vaxxers Have Always Been a Problem. Now They’re Wildly Dangerous.

“This is emergency triage,” Irwin Redlener, the founding director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, told The Daily Beast. “There are so many people at risk now and so many sectors that legitimately need attention with the early availability of vaccine.”

“There are going to be people and populations that are going to be left out,” Redlener said.

Perhaps no state illustrates that dilemma better than Florida. The state is uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus owing to its combination of a huge elderly population—nearly 400,000 of whom live in nursing homes and other assisted-living facilities—and a GOP governor and legislature that have downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic while actively resisting local authorities’ efforts to control transmission via social-distancing measures and mask mandates.

Florida badly needs the vaccine in order to hold back a rising wave of infections—around 9,000 new cases a day in recent weeks—and prevent a nightmarish spike in deaths. The state has already lost nearly 20,000 people. How many more die depends in part on who state authorities allow to get vaccinated first as the supply of the vaccine slowly grows.

But Florida is already getting it wrong, according to experts surveyed by The Daily Beast, and the results could be disastrous.

As states loosely align their own vaccine-distribution policies with broad guidance from the CDC, four highly vulnerable groups are competing for the first batches of vaccine: frontline health workers, elderly nursing home residents, workers in essential industries, and people of color.

The problem: Florida health officials under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis are putting them in the wrong order, experts said.

Neither the Florida Department of Health nor DeSantis’ office responded to requests for comment for this report.

Florida’s strategy, a draft of which is available here, is to rush 55 percent of its initial supply of 180,000 doses of Pfizer’s genetically engineered “messenger RNA” vaccine—enough to vaccinate 90,000 people, assuming no spoilage—to big hospitals for vaccinating their own staffs.

The state is setting aside the remaining 45 percent of doses for people in nursing homes. It appears likely that proportion will also apply to the rest of the approximately one million doses Florida expects to receive from Pfizer before the end of the month.

But, as is the case in most states, none of Florida’s early doses are going to essential workers such as grocery-store staff, transit workers, pharmacy employees, and teachers. What makes Florida’s plan so controversial is that, unlike many other large states, Florida authorities have declined to restrict businesses and schools or to mandate mask-wearing. Those policies have left Floridian essential workers no choice but to work among an especially ineffective public and risk exposure.

Likewise, DeSantis has not detailed a plan to rush vaccines to communities of color that, owing to structural disadvantages going back generations, are uniquely vulnerable to the virus. In Florida as in many other states, there’s significant overlap between essential workers and communities of color, further underscoring the importance of vaccinating these groups as fast as possible.

“The need for strong equity strategies in Florida is extraordinary,” Lawrence Gostin, a public-health expert at Georgetown University, told The Daily Beast.

As it stands, Florida’s hundreds of thousands of essential workers must wait, probably for months, until Pfizer can produce and ship a lot more of the vaccine.

DeSantis and his health officials should switch up the order and move essential workers closer to the front of the line, experts told The Daily Beast. “The moral claim essential workers have to be in the front of the line for vaccines is overwhelming,” Gostin said.

“We cannot once again leave poor and low-wealth essential workers to be last,” Rev. William Barber II, co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign, told The New York Times.

It might make sense for Florida to have essential workers wait for their shots if the state were making other efforts to protect these workers. But it’s not. In September, DeSantis issued an executive order blocking Florida cities from penalizing people for not following local mask mandates.

The same order made it harder for cities and counties to close restaurants. “I’m opposed to mandates, period,” said DeSantis, a close ally of President Donald Trump. “I don’t think they work.”

DeSantis has repeatedly demonstrated a poor understanding of the basic science of a viral pandemic and vaccines. He even appeared to endorse a fringe proposal that people skip the second dose of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine. Data from Pfizer’s large-scale Phase 3 trials made it very clear that without that second dose, the vaccine does not work.

With a science-denier in charge, Florida is more or less forcing essential workers to interact with an unmasked public—and then refusing to help those same workers get vaccinated early.

Of course, experts acknowledged that moving essential workers up in line for the vaccine means bumping other vulnerable people back. It’s not that hospital staff and residents of nursing homes don’t deserve protection. They do. And it’s not that vaccinating these populations early won’t save lives. It will.

But these groups have ways of protecting themselves that many essential workers don’t.

“Health-care workers in most facilities are going to be totally decked out in the most advanced PPE available,” Redlener explained, using the acronym for personal protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, masks, and face-shields. “That’s not true of a clerk in a grocery store or pharmacy or a bus driver.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Very Own MAGA Superspreader?

Likewise, because nursing homes are highly controlled environments, staff can wear additional PPE, and limit visitations in order to protect residents and reduce the urgency of vaccinating them. “Nursing homes are doing a great deal of testing of residents and staff,” Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at UCLA who previously worked at the CDC, told The Daily Beast.

And considering that the staff of nursing homes are a major vector for outbreaks at the facilities, vaccinating staff offers protection to residents—potentially freeing up doses that would go to residents to go to essential workers.

“If staff can be vaccinated and ensured protective masks, PPE, etc., then one should be able to control infection and deaths in these settings and use the early supply of vaccines to vaccinate the other front-line and minorities groups,” Edwin Michael, an epidemiologist with the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research at the University of South Florida, told The Daily Beast.

Florida’s nearly 22 million people could get more, and more equitable, overall protection from the state’s initial batches of the vaccine if authorities diverted a portion of the early doses to essential workers. But even that strategy won’t prevent the hardship that all the experts said is coming—or reverse the harm DeSantis has already inflicted on his state.

“The coming vaccines are far too late and too low in terms of supply to prevent the coming third waves in most U.S. counties even if the planned phased roll out begins in earnest from January 2021,” Michael said. “Our simulations show that the only way to contain the coming waves is to increase social distancing measures, with even a moderate increase in the people complying with these measures able to suppress and even flatten these waves in many areas.”r

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Can employers require workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before full approval?

    As a critical care nurse, she is at high risk of infection, and her hospital has an interest in keeping her healthy. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine in the U.S. on Friday.

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

    Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.

  • Army Cancels 3rd Cavalry’s Rotation to NTC in Response to Fort Hood Review

    The move is to allow it time to rebuild unit cohesion, a problem identified in the independent review of Fort Hood.

  • Attorney General Barr reportedly instructed prosecutors not to reveal the Hunter Biden tax probes before the election to keep the DOJ out of politics

    Trump is furious with Barr over his refusal to disclose the investigations, and Barr reportedly dismissed Trump's remarks as a "deposed king ranting."

  • Biden, Harris Call for Gun Reforms to ‘Honor’ Sandy Hook Victims

    President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday called for “common sense” gun reforms in honor of the eight-year anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary that killed 20 children and six adults.Biden, who was vice president when the shooting occurred in 2012, called it the “saddest day we had in the White House.”The president-elect said in a statement that he remains in awe of the “grandparents, parents, siblings, children, spouses, and fellow broken and healing hearts of Sandy Hook.”“I have heard from and watched as so many of you turned pain into purpose, working to change our laws and our culture around gun violence and how we protect and nurture our children,” he said.He praised those who became activists in the wake of the shooting, saying they “helped us forge a consensus that gun violence is a national health crisis and we need to address its total cost to fully heal families, communities, and our nation.”“Eight years later, there have been plenty of thoughts and prayers, but we know that is not enough,” Biden said. “Together with you and millions of our fellow Americans of every background all across our nation, we will fight to end this scourge on our society and enact common sense reforms that are supported by a majority of Americans and that will save countless lives.”In a tweet Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called for gun reform to “honor” the victims of the shooting.> Today marks 8 years since 20 first-graders and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. > > To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe. pic.twitter.com/YmsIWM6dDG> > -- Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2020“To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe,” she said.Since the Sandy Hook shooting — which was the second-deadliest school shooting and the fourth-deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — more than 20 state legislatures have expanded background check requirements on some types of firearms, according to The Hill.Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.,) said in a tweet that the victims should be honored with "positive action" and to "redouble efforts against gun violence under a new administration."> We mark this painful 8th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook with renewed resolve—to honor the beautiful lives lost with positive action, & redouble efforts against gun violence under a new administration.> > -- Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 14, 2020"We mark this painful 8th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook with renewed resolve—to honor the beautiful lives lost with positive action & redouble efforts against gun violence under a new administration," he wrote.

  • Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended on Monday the execution of a prominent dissident journalist based in France and captured by Iran last year, saying the death sentence passed on Ruhollah Zam was carried out lawfully. European countries "have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court's ruling," Rouhani told a televised news conference, noting that the judiciary was independent. "I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations."

  • Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges that she helped procure girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday proposed a $28.5 million bail package.

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • Sarah Palin hits campaign trail in Georgia, denying Trump lost alongside QAnon-supporting Republican

    Palin asks voters to send a clear message that ‘we will not implement at all socialism in America’

  • Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

    There are still Senate Republicans who refuse to publicly acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Trump in the Nov. 3 election, but that number shrank Monday after the Electoral College cast its votes, formalizing Biden's 306-232 win.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had still not publicly acknowledged Biden's victory, but his top deputy, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) did Monday, as did the No. 4 Senate Republican, Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who chairs the inaugural committee, and the No. 5 Republican, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). (The third-ranking Senate Republican, John Barrasso of Wyoming, said asking about Biden's status was a "gotcha question" but suggested Biden has effectively been president-elect since Trump signed off on the transition process three weeks ago.)"I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election," Thune said. "But in the end, at some point you have to face the music, and I think that once the Electoral College settles the issue today that it's time for everybody to move on." Blunt said "the electors have voted, so there's a president-elect," and his inaugural committee will now "deal with Vice President Biden as the president-elect."Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said that "although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College vote today makes clear that Joe Biden is now president-elect." Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said "it's time to turn the page and begin a new administration," and Sen Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) was blunt: "Vice President Biden is the president-elect based on the electoral count."Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Steve Daines (Mont.), and James Inhofe (Okla.) aren't quite there yet. "No," Inhofe said when asked Monday if Biden is president-elect. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a Trump ally, said "yeah" when asked the same question, then noted that Trump still has "a very, very narrow path" and "we'll let those legal challenges play out."Even the pro-Trump network Newsmax dipped its toe in the reality of Biden's win Monday. Afternoon anchor John Bachman called Biden president-elect, explaining, "What I'm trying to do is manage everyone's expectations." But the Newsmax show after his treated Biden's victory as more of an open question, and rival pro-Trump network One America News hardly mentioned the Electoral College vote at all, broadcasting instead an Arizona hearing on voting procedures.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad?

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.

  • U.S. Sanctions Iranian Intel Officers for Kidnapping Ex-FBI Man Who Died in Their Custody

    The Treasury Department says it knows the Iranian intelligence officers who kidnapped the former FBI agent Robert Levinson who died in their custody. U.S. officials announced on Monday that two members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) would be sanctioned for their alleged role in Levinson’s kidnapping and detention.“Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson’s abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime,” the statement reads.Trump Says He ‘Won’t Accept’ That Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran, Despite Family’s StatementThe Treasury Department identified Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai as senior Iranian intel officials involved in Levinson’s kidnapping and disappearance. Baseri is allegedly a “high-ranking MOIS officer involved in counterespionage activities in and outside of Iran” who has “worked directly with intelligence officials from other countries in order to harm U.S. interests,” according to the Treasury statement. Khazai is a “high-ranking member of the MOIS” who has allegedly worked with Iran’s intel program in foreign countries.In a statement released alongside the sanctions designation, FBI Director Christopher Wray accused Iran of lying about its role in Levinson’s disappearance in 2007. “The government of Iran pledged to provide assistance in bringing Bob Levinson home, but it has never followed through. The truth is that Iranian intelligence officers—with the approval of senior Iranian officials—were involved in Bob’s abduction and detention.”Levinson, a former FBI agent, flew to Kish Island off the southern Iran coast while ostensibly pursuing an investigation into counterfeit cigarettes on behalf of a tobacco company at a meeting with Dawud Salahuddin. Salahuddin, an American convert to Islam, fled to Iran after killing an Iranian diplomat from the shah-era government who had become a dissident.U.S. law-enforcement officials had reached out to Salahuddin after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in an attempt to learn more about global terrorism and began a back-channel dialogue, during which Salahuddin discussed the possibility of returning to the U.S. and facing criminal charges.As the AP later reported, Levinson’s cigarette-counterfeiting investigation was a cover for his work as a contractor at the CIA, and his meeting with Salahuddin was part of an attempt to turn him into an informant for the agency. Levinson disappeared after the meeting, only to surface in proof-of-life videos and a photograph received in 2010 and 2011.In the images, a gaunt Levinson pleads for help from the U.S. government to “answer the requests of the group that has held me for three and a half years” while making no mention of the “group” holding him or his whereabouts. In the subsequent photos, Levinson appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit holding signs with “help me” and “why you can not help me” printed on them.Iran Can’t Find an American Hostage, U.S. Officials SayLevinson’s family waged a 13-year search for him until the Trump administration told family members in 2020 that intelligence indicated Levinson had likely died in Iranian custody at some point prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.Iran has denied holding Levinson in detention or any connection to Levinson’s disappearance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia man who lied to employer about having Covid pleads guilty

    The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.

  • 'We have no oxygen': First journalist to access Yemen after Covid discovers major cover up in country of her birth

    Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.

  • Biden: 'Not even a pandemic or an abuse of power' can extinguish the 'flame of democracy'

    President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country on Monday night after the Electoral College finalized his victory, saying the election was "honest, free, and fair" and "once again, the American rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed. Our democracy — pushed, tested, threatened — proved to be resilient, true and strong."Biden celebrated that "more Americans voted this year than have ever voted in the history of the United States of America," with over 155 million people "determined to have their voices heard and their votes counted." This "clear victory" should be "celebrated, not attacked," Biden said. Politicians are granted power by the voters, and "the flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. We now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame."Biden thanked "courageous" state and local officials and election workers for refusing to be "bullied" into saying the election was anything but "honest, free, and fair." These "patriotic Americans" were subject to "enormous political pressure, verbal abuse, [and] threats of physical violence," he said, but democracy "survived because of them."Biden touched on President Trump's dozens of attempts to overturn the election, saying more than 80 judges heard from his lawyers and "in every case, no cause or evidence was found to reverse or question or dispute the results." He called out the Republican attorneys general and members of Congress who signed onto the Texas election lawsuit, which was unanimously shot down by the Supreme Court. This was "a position so extreme, we've never seen it before," Biden said, and was "immediately and completely rejected."The president-elect called for unity, and asked people to work with him to "lower the temperature" so the country can move forward amid the pandemic. "Faith in our institutions held," he said. "The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal."More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad?

  • Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated because of severe COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills,' new report says

    Crede Bailey has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months but is said to be recovering, according to Bloomberg.

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

    Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.