'Rogue Heroes' offers thrilling war adventure in the desert

MARK KENNEDY
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Think of a military unit and you'll likely get an image of fresh-pressed uniforms, crisp saluting and a strong sense of hierarchy. But a new TV series offers a much messier alternative — one that can be even more effective.

“Rogue Heroes,” premiering this month on Epix, examines the origin of Britain’s elite Special Air Service, a unit created in 1941 by a group of misfits who bucked the pomp and red tape of the traditional army and yet had a large part in beating the Nazis.

“All of these people who were in this regiment would not survive or thrive in peace. They were destined for jail and destruction," said Steven Knight, series creator and writer. “They were built for war. And then when war comes along, suddenly you need these people.”

It's a thrilling, shoot'em-up series shot in North Africa and it's awash in testosterone, with plenty of whiskey drunk from the bottle, undulating sand dunes, machine guns, sunglasses, sweat stains and whirling ceiling fans.

Knight, who created “Peaky Blinders,” leans into that same successful blueprint by featuring a gang of non-conformists, lavish set designs and lots of cool music unrelated to the time.

The actors are as liable to quote “Ode to a Nightingale” by John Keats as plunge a knife into an enemy soldier. They are shown stealing food rations from Australian troops, using hashish as a bribe and getting into barroom brawls. “Submit to the macho tempo and it is terrific,” says the Guardian newspaper.

The series stars Connor Swindells, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Sofia Boutella and Dominic West. It is an adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s novel “SAS: Rogue Heroes.”

The SAS thought outside the box, hurting the Nazi march across North Africa by attacking supply chains from the desert instead of the expected coast, destroying planes, aviation fuel and trucks on the ground in secretive commando raids. Their motto was: "Who dares wins."

“No one gave the order for them to come into being. It was largely three young men in their early 20s who decided to change the way that war was fought,” said Knight.

Filming the series was more harrowing than most, with actors filming in the summer in eastern Morocco, often wearing jackets in the hottest months of the year to replicate winter when much of the story is set.

“All the locals there were just like, ‘You guys are off your rocker,’” says Allen, one of the breakout stars of “Game of Thrones," who plays one of the SAS' founders. “It’s definitely a testing environment to work in. Some of the camera equipment just couldn’t handle the heat.”

Adding to the allure is a soundscape that's pure adrenalin, with jeeps racing across dessert dunes to songs by AC/DC, Motorhead and Black Sabbath. Viewers will also hear “I Fought the Law” by The Clash, “Slow Ride” by Foghat and “Smash It Up” by The Damned.

“When you’ve got a desert that is that vast, you need music that’s going to fill that space,” says Knight. “People who make heavy metal and punk are very similar to the sensibility of the people who formed the SAS.”

Allen applauds the addition of modern songs. Like his character, he's not tied to tradition. “I’m all for that. I just kind of grew up thinking, why can’t we kind of break that rule and add modern music to period pieces?” he asks. 'If there’s an opportunity to do it, definitely do it."

The SAS was a rarity for the British military by mixing soldiers who were from the land-owning aristocracy with working-class men, empowering everyone to challenge orders regardless of class.

“Because the crisis was so great and the need was so urgent, all of that nonsense was forgotten,” says Knight. “People of like minds, people who sort of were not afraid of death and who did think outside the box, gravitated together.”

Personal reasons brought Knight to the project. His father fought in North Africa during World War II as part of the British Eighth Army. “He’d obviously been through hell and he would never talk about it. So as a kid, I often wondered what was it like for him?” When Knight read the book, he imagined he could honor his dad: “I just thought, 'I’ve got to do this.”

While a group of rogue soldiers conducting hit-or-miss raids on Nazi convoys decades ago might not naturally prompt lessons for today, Knight thinks the way the SAS made decisions could teach today's corporations.

“The decision-making process has to be a small thing, because when it’s so vast, it becomes quite vague, and it’s very blunt and it doesn’t hit the target,” he says. Another lesson: “You have to listen to people who are putting forward a different proposition because they might just be right.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Vikings, Bucs, Packers, Colts make big statements

    The Minnesota Vikings proved they’re for real. After piling up wins against losing teams and backup quarterbacks, the Vikings earned a signature victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts also made big statements on Sunday.

  • Ukrainian paintings of earlier genocides held over at state Capitol

    Ukrainian paintings and other works of “Two Regimes” are a reminder of heart-breaking truths. And the human spirit.

  • Analysis-Brazil's tussle over bank job hints at power of Lula's leftist aides

    A dust-up among aides to Brazil's president-elect over the country's choice to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is fueling concern that hardcore leftists on his team are eclipsing the influence of more market-friendly moderates. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva eked out a narrow election victory last month after assembling a coalition of pro-business center-right politicians and long-standing members of his leftist Workers Party (PT). Lula has been silent on whether or not he supports the candidacy of Ilan Goldfajn, a respected former central bank governor nominated for the IDB presidency by outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

  • 'Not happy': Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup

    Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing of the tournament and highlighting Qatar's treatment of migrant workers.

  • Millie Bobby Brown Revealed How She Met Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

    The couple have been together for a minute — and now, we've found out how the two originally met.View Entire Post ›

  • Elon Musk bluntly rejects former T-Mobile CEO's offer to replace him and run Twitter instead

    Twitter's owner Elon Musk replied "no" to John Legere's suggestion, saying that a technologist needed to be in charge.

  • Brazil World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

    Brazil manager Tite announced his squad for the World Cup on November 7.

  • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Christmas Ready —with Help from Mariah Carey and Cozy PJs!

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi decked the halls — with matching "M" and "J" ornaments — to the tune of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

  • Donors must act now to save East Africa from famine, IRC says

    Donors need to provide cash now to save lives and not wait for famine to be declared in parts of East Africa where tens of millions of people are going hungry, the head of the International Rescue Committee said on Tuesday. Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are suffering their worst drought in 40 years, the region faces a fifth consecutive failed rainy season, and the United Nations has said it expects a famine to be declared in parts of Somalia before the end of the year. "I would implore the international community not to be frozen waiting for the declaration," IRC President David Miliband told a virtual media briefing following a visit to the region.

  • The Santa Clauses: Season 1

    Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

  • Romney compares Trump to past-his-prime pitching ace

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) compared former President Trump to a failing pitcher on a baseball team who remains on the mound despite a series of losses, noting Trump has been the party leader during disappointing GOP election outcomes in 2018, 2020 and 2022. Romney, a vocal critic of Trump in the Republican Party, told The…

  • Iowa Hawkeyes take home ESPN’s ‘under-the-radar game of the week’ designation

    ESPN's David Hale handed out some accolades to Iowa. He called the Hawkeyes' win over Wisconsin the "under-the-radar" game of the week.

  • U.S. SEC stepped up enforcement activity in fy2022, assessed record penalties

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission assessed a record $6.4 billion in fines and ill-gotten gains as it picked up the pace of enforcement in fiscal 2022, the agency said in an annual report on Wednesday. The total assessed included a record $4.2 billion in civil penalties, up from a total amount of $3.6 billion in 2021, as it filed 760 total enforcement actions, including 462 new or stand-alone ones. "While we set a Commission record this past fiscal year for total money ordered at $6.4 billion, including a record $4.2 billion in penalties, we don’t expect to break these records and set new ones each year because we expect behaviors to change," said Gurbir Grewal, director of the division of enforcement.

  • Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

    Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job. Twitter and other big social media firms have relied heavily on contractors to track hate and enforce rules against harmful content. Melissa Ingle, who worked at Twitter as a contractor for more than a year, was one of a number of contractors who said they were terminated Saturday.

  • Jerry Jones: “Not correct” we haven’t gotten money’s worth from Dak Prescott

    Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]

  • 6 arrested after drug bust at Peachtree City apartment complex, police say

    Five adults and one teenager were taken into custody with several different drugs.

  • Life Sentence Sought For Teen In Michigan School Shooting

    Earlier the day of the shooting, a teacher had discovered a drawing with a gun pointing at the words: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

  • So Apparently Prince Philip Wanted to Sue Over One Specific Storyline on 'The Crown'

    Prince Philip reportedly wanted to sue Netflix over one specific storyline in 'The Crown.'

  • Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'

    Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were members of the Virginia football team, journeying through periods of transition in their careers — whether it was bouncing back from a season-ending injury, changing positions on the team or transferring in from another school.

  • Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

    A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned. The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates. The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP that the inmate attempted to fire the weapon, which had been concealed in the prison.