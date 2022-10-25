‘Rogue nurse’ gave lethal insulin doses to patients in NC, officials say. Two died

Two patients died in a North Carolina hospital after receiving lethal doses of insulin, according to officials. Now, a nurse has been charged.

Johnathan Hayes, 47, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, Jim O’Neill, Forsyth County district attorney, said during a Tuesday, Oct. 25, news conference , according to WFMY. Hayes is in custody.

Officials say that on Dec. 1, 2021, Hayes administered a near lethal dose of insulin to a patient at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. The patient survived. Hayes is charged with attempted murder in the incident.

Then, on Jan. 5, 2022, Hayes is accused of giving a patient a lethal dose of insulin, officials said. Three days later, that patient died. On Jan. 22, 2022, Hayes administered another lethal dose of insulin to another patient. They died Jan. 27.

Winston Salem Police Department officials did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Oct. 25.

During the news conference, a hospital spokesperson said that the hospital contacted law enforcement as soon as it was aware of “a deviation in patient care.”

“What is alleged to have taken place certainly does not represent the very highest standards of safety and integrity that our dedicated teammates take pride in and display each and every day,” the spokesperson said. “We have conducted an in-depth analysis to ensure we have done everything possible, so an event like this can never happen again.”

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center officials did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Oct. 25.

O’Neill described Hayes as a “rogue nurse” and said that “all options are on the table for punishment, as they always are for me and for my office when it comes to ensuring justice of heinous and violent crimes against our most-vulnerable victims.”

Investigators said the incidents are not considered malpractice, and they believe there could be more victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

