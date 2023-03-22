Rogue pony leads Alabama officers on low-speed chase. Check out photos of the pursuit

Police officers got more than they bargained for when they heard a pony was on the loose in an Alabama neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m. on March 20, officers were called to the Alberta neighborhood after a small pony was spotted “hanging out.”

When police arrived, the pony did not come willingly.

The pony was not interested in being captured, and led police on an hours long chase.

Tuscaloosa police officers spent the better part of two hours trying to wrangle the pony, according to a Facebook post.

The small horse led three officers on a “low-speed foot pursuit,” winding up and down driveways and through neighborhood backyards, police said.

The officers even tried to coax the pony with pizza crusts and peppermints, but police said the pony was “extremely unwilling.”

The pony declined food offerings from the police, instead choosing to go on a “low-speed” chase.

Police say the pony eventually gave up on dodging and “allowed himself” to be caught, and even posed for selfies. They said the pony was happy to get “pets” from the officers.

The pony, nicknamed Ginuwine by police, isn’t getting away scot-free.

Tuscaloosa police “charged” Ginuwine with criminal trespass and resisting arrest and made sure to get a mugshot. Ginuwine is “held” on an $800 bond.

Ginuwine now has an official criminal record, complete with a mugshot and criminal charges.

Police said that Ginuwine is in a safe place, and they have arranged for a permanent home if they are unable to locate his owners.

Tuscaloosa is about 50 miles southwest of Birmingham.

Rapper Rick Ross’ pet buffaloes roam free after escaping Georgia mansion, photos show

25-year-old wild horse found dead near ferry access at Outer Banks park, officials say

‘For the buffalo, baby.’ Volunteers carve tunnels in snow to help migrating bison

‘Unforgiving’: Wild stallion dies after brutal fight on North Carolina’s Outer Banks