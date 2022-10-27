Rogue River pot raid turns up bear carcass, stolen vehicles

Oct. 27—Two people were arrested Wednesday during a raid at an unlicensed marijuana operation near Rogue River that Oregon State Police say also turned up three stolen vehicles, illegal firearms and the carcass of an illegally taken black bear.

Gerald Andrew Fath, 36, was arrested on charges of unlawfully manufacturing marijuana, being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawfully taking, trapping or hunting wildlife.

Matthew David Conners, 46, was arrested on a charge of unlawfully manufacturing a marijuana item during the raid, carried out by OSP's Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section and Special Weapons and Tactics teams.

During the raid, in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, police say they found about a half-ton of processed marijuana, 40 unlicensed cannabis plants, a stolen Toyota pickup, two stolen utility terrain vehicles, three firearms and the bear carcass.

Police detained two other individuals on the property, who were interviewed and later released. During the search, police called in the Department of Human Services concerning the welfare of a young child on the property.

Police say the black bear carcass was recovered, and that the investigation will be referred to OSP's Fish and Wildlife Division.

The illegal marijuana was destroyed, and the vehicles were returned to their listed owners.

The two suspects were booked in the Jackson County Jail Wednesday, but were no longer listed as inmates as of Thursday afternoon.

The District Attorney's office had not yet filed in Jackson County Circuit Court as of Thursday afternoon, records showed.

Jackson County Circuit Court records show Fath has prior pending felony charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing methamphetamine, manufacturing and delivering heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a Feb. 19, 2021, Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force search of a suspected drug house in the 200 block of D'Anconia Drive in Talent.

During the 2021 search of Fath's bedroom, MADGE allegedly found 6 ounces of heroin, half an ounce of methamphetamine and several firearms, which Fath as a convicted felon wasn't allowed to own, according to court filings in the case. He is scheduled to stand trial on the drug and firearm charges Nov. 30.

Conners has prior pending charges of aggravated first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving accusing him of stealing a travel trailer March 3, 2020, according to a grand jury indictment in the case. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.

