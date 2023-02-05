Rogue wave swamps stolen boat as Coast Guard attempts daring rescue, dramatic video shows

A boater rescued in a dramatic U.S. Coast Guard video as a rogue wave capsizes his vessel faces criminal charges, Oregon police say.

Jericho Labonte, 35, is accused of stealing the boat in the video and leaving a dead fish at the Astoria home where part of “The Goonies” was filmed, police said in a news release.

The dramatic rescue unfolded at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the mouth of the Columbia River in 30-foot swells, McClatchy News reported.

Two Coast Guard units training in the area responded to a distress call from a vessel “floundering” in the surf, according to the publication.

A helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer as a wave swamped the boat, causing it to capsize, McClatchy News reported. The swimmer rescued the boater, who was thrown into the sea.

Later on Friday, port security notified Astoria police that the boat involved in the rescue had been stolen, police said in the release.

Other callers identified Labonte as the rescued boater, police said.

Police also were seeking Labonte after someone notified them he had posted an online video of himself leaving a large, dead fish at the so-called “Goonies” house, the release said.

The iconic home, featured in the 1985 Steven Spielberg film, was listed for sale in November for $1.65 million, McClatchy News reported.

It was later purchased by a fan of the film, The Washington Post reported.

Police began looking for Labonte, who had been taken to a hospital but later discharged. He was arrested Saturday, Feb. 4, at a warming center.

Labonte faces charges including theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief, the release said.

Astoria is a city of 10,000 people about 70 miles northwest of Portland.

