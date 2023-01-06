Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rohas Tecnic Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM8.9m ÷ (RM642m - RM252m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Rohas Tecnic Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.3%.

So How Is Rohas Tecnic Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Rohas Tecnic Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 13% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Rohas Tecnic Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 79% during the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Rohas Tecnic Berhad, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

