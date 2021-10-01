Rohingya militants 'saddened' by killing of civil society leader-statement

Funeral of Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya Muslim leader of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Rohingya militants called for accountability in the killing of a top civil society leader on Friday, decrying "finger-pointing" following his death in a statement posted on Twitter.

The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army said it was "tremendously shocked and saddened" by the death of Mohib Ullah, who was killed by gunmen in a Bangladesh refugee camp on Wednesday.

"It is time for bringing the criminals to their accountability instead of finger-pointing with baseless and hearsay accusations," the statement said.

The leader's brother, speaking to media after the shooting, had blamed members of the group for his death.

(Reporting by Poppy McPherson, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

