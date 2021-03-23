Rohingya refugee camp fire: Several dead and thousands homeless

·3 min read
Pictures of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh&#39;s Cox&#39;s Bazar after a devastating fire
The fire ripped through the camp late on Monday

The death toll of a huge fire in a Rohingya refugee camp is feared to be rising, while tens of thousands are homeless after fleeing the blaze.

So far seven people are confirmed to have been killed.

Refugees International quoted witnesses as saying barbed wire fencing around the camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar trapped many, including children.

The settlement is part of a network of camps housing over a million refugees who have fled Myanmar since 2017.

Refugee aid groups have estimated between 40,500 and 50,000 people have been affected by the fire.

Many are seeking shelter in nearby camps, friends or families' shelters and learning centres, according to the World Food Programme, which also said some of its food centres were burnt to the ground.

Pictures of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh&#39;s Cox&#39;s Bazar after a devastating fire
Many returned to the site on Tuesday to salvage what was left of their belongings

Even though the fire was brought under control, smoke is still billowing from many places," Mohammad Abdullah, deputy assistant director of the fire service from the camp, told BBC Bengali.

"Our teams are still working to remove the rubble. Locals have started cleaning their houses," he said, adding that an investigation committee is working to determine the number of casualties and the extent of damage caused by the fire.

'Reduced to ashes'

Witnesses told the BBC that the fire, which began on Monday, ripped through the settlement with startling speed.

Pictures of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh&#39;s Cox&#39;s Bazar after a devastating fire
Many of the shelters were made with bamboo or wood

Moyna Khatun said the fire suddenly swept in from the south.

"Initially I thought that the fire would be doused. That's why I didn't bring out my belongings from inside my house. When the fire turned devastating, I took shelter in a nearby graveyard. I'd never seen such a devastating fire in my life."

Another resident of the camp, Syed Alam, said "thousands of houses have been reduced to ashes".

"My daughter-in-law is pregnant," Shobe Meraj told the BBC. "I sold my gold to take her to hospital. All my money is burnt and my daughter-in-law is missing."

Pictures of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh&#39;s Cox&#39;s Bazar after a devastating fire
Shobe Meraj is looking for her daughter-in-law

"These people, the Rohingya refugees, have already gone through extremely traumatising events over the last couple years. They are obviously living under very very challenging conditions. You can imagine that they are already dealing with lots of stress. And this event certainly going to further affect that," said Onno Van Manen, Bangladesh country director of charity Save the Children.

The refugee camp, said to be the world's largest, houses people who fled from neighbouring Myanmar, following a military crackdown against the ethnic minority.

The Rohingya are a Muslim minority in largely-Buddhist Myanmar where they have faced persecution for generations.

The latest exodus of Rohingya escaping to Bangladesh began in August 2017, after Myanmar's military brutally retaliated when a Rohingya insurgent group launched attacks on several police posts.

Recommended Stories

  • Tens of thousands flee 'massive fire' at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

    Several people are feared dead and tens of thousands have fled a huge blaze engulfing Rohingya refugee camps in southeastern Bangladesh - in the third fire to&nbsp;hit the settlements in four days.

  • Fire guts hundreds of shelters in Rohingya refugee camp

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating fire raced through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying hundreds of shelters and leaving thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. The fire at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar district broke out in the late afternoon and spread quickly through at least four blocks, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the government's Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission. Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, said in an email that fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers were at the scene.

  • Bangladesh probes fire at Rohingya refugee camp that killed seven

    Bangladeshi officials began investigating the cause of a massive fire that killed at least seven people and displaced tens of thousands at a Rohingya refugee camp, as officials sifted through the debris looking for more victims on Tuesday. The fire ripped through the Balukhali camp near the southeastern town of Cox's Bazar late on Monday, burning through thousands of huts as people scrambled to save their meagre possessions.

  • Fire destroys thousands of homes in Rohingya refugee camp

    The video, obtained by Reuters by a source who prefers to remain anonymous, shows flames ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar.Black smoke billowed over burning shanties and tents.

  • Hopes low for progress at India, Pakistan's first river-sharing talks in three years

    An Indian official played down on Tuesday prospects for a breakthrough at the first talks in three years with neighbouring Pakistan aimed at resolving long-running disputes over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River. Pakistan is concerned that India's plans for hydroelectric plants in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir will damage the flow of the river, which feeds 80% of its irrigated agriculture, along with tributaries.

  • Inside the 'spring revolution' opposing Myanmar's military coup

    For the last seven weeks, Myint Htwe has been moving between secret locations, organizing meetings and planning protests. The 45-year-old is one of a group of deposed Myanmar lawmakers attempting to reconstruct the civilian government after it was dissolved by the military in its Feb. 1 coup. Myint Htwe and scores of other politicians, officials and activists are taking part in an unprecedented struggle for control of Myanmar playing out across the country and overseas.

  • Myanmar frees detained BBC journalist as protests continue

    The BBC said Monday that a journalist from its Burmese-language service was released by authorities in Myanmar but gave no details, as protesters in the Southeast Asian nation continued their broad civil disobedience movement against last month’s military coup. The journalist, Aung Thura, was detained on March 19 by men who appeared to be plainclothes security agents while reporting outside a court in the capital of Naypyitaw.

  • Mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing

    After hearing rumors that Central American families with younger children were being allowed into the U.S., Irma Paz left Honduras with her husband and two kids on a nearly two-month journey to the banks of the Rio Grande. Meanwhile, in the border town of Reynosa, Mexico, a mother from El Salvador sobbed after U.S. border authorities expelled her and her 8-year-old daughter.

  • Fire destroys thousands of homes in Rohingya camps

    A huge fire caused widespread damage as it swept through Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, southern Bangladesh.People scrambled to recover their possessions amid thousands of burning shanties and tents as they ran for their lives.The UN said health centers and other facilities were also destroyed.A Rohingya leader in Cox's Bazar said he saw several dead bodies and that thousands of huts had burned down.More than a million Rohingya live in the mainland camps in southern Bangladesh.The vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 from a military-led crackdown that U.N investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent."Myanmar denies these charges.The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high.Another large blaze tore through the camp in January.This one is the largest yet.

  • Australia floods: Thousands evacuated as downpours worsen

    A severe warning is extended to the whole New South Wales coast, in the worst flooding in decades.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Regeneron and Roche's antibody cocktail shown helping in COVID-19 cases

    The shot, consisting of casirivimab and imdevimab antibodies developed by Regeneron with financial help from the U.S. government, also met all key secondary endpoints in the phase III trial with 4,567 participants, including reducing symptom duration to 10 days from 14, Roche said. Roche, which is making the drug at plants in California and which is responsible for sales outside the United States, and Regeneron are expecting hundreds of millions in sales in 2021 from the drug, including $260 million alone to the U.S. government in the first quarter.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Russia and China push for U.N summit, lash out at West

    MOSCOW/BEIJING (Reuters) -Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a U.N. summit in a joint statement after talks between the two countries' foreign ministers. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," the statement, published on the Russian foreign ministry's website, said.

  • Vaccines don't cause blood clots, but younger women have a higher risk of clots in general. Here's what that means for you.

    Addressing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, the EMA said it was probing the higher rate of clots in young women, but it's likely to do with birth control.

  • West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

    The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Beijing hit back immediately with punitive measures against the EU that appeared broader, including European lawmakers, diplomats, institutes and families, and banning their businesses from trading with China.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson falsely claimed Greenland only recently froze and now admits he has 'no idea' about its history

    In a 2010 radio interview, Johnson said the island had gotten its name for its once-green landscapes, but last week he said he "could be wrong there."

  • Harry and Meghan Finally Admit They Didn’t Have Secret Backyard Wedding

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally admitted to The Daily Beast that they were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they had claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.A spokesperson for the couple conceded Monday that “the couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.” That backyard exchange of personal vows does not constitute marriage.The belated admission on the record, which follows several anonymous briefings to journalists, marks the end of a tortuous saga that began when Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50 million public wedding on May 19, 2018. Meghan, 39, said in the interview, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The claim was much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarToday’s formal admission to The Daily Beast that no marriage took place in advance of the official ceremony comes after the marriage certificate document was obtained by the British newspaper the Sun—the paper paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, confirmed the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun, “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special License I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognized by the Church of England and the law.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom.”The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.The misleading claim originally made by Meghan was the cause of some disquiet. As The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”Now that Meghan’s people have done so, the infinitely more serious accusations of racism within the royal family can be examined with less distraction. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Space debris removal demonstration launches

    A mission will aim to showcase methods for keeping space activity sustainable.