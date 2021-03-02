Rohit Chopra warns of "looming problems" for homeowners

Rohit Chopra warns of "looming problems" for homeowners
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Ewall-Wice
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Staving off another housing crisis is a top priority for the nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Rohit Chopra, President Joe Biden's pick for the job, told the Senate Banking Committee during a confirmation hearing Tuesday the agency charged with making sure financial institutions treat customers fairly needs to be ready for housing fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"My intuition is we have to be ready for potentially looming problems when it comes to forbearances that might flip to foreclosures," said Chopra. "I don't want to see another foreclosure crisis in this country. And we need to do everything we can to make sure the laws are being followed and homeowners can navigate their options." 

The agency on Monday released a report warning that more than 11 million families are at risk of losing their housing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The report says 8.8 million families are behind on rent and another 2.1 million families have fallen at least three months behind on their mortgages last year, an increase of 250 percent. Homeowners owe nearly $90 billion in missed payments, a level not seen since the height of the Great Recession. A federal ban on housing foreclosures runs through June, but it's unclear what will happen when it ends. 

"Many families are going to struggle. They have lost income, they may not be able to resume and we should make sure that they can stay in their homes when they have that ability to do so and not be deceived about what their options are," said Chopra, who is currently a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission and was announced as the president's nominee for CFPB director in January. "No one should be kicked out during a quarantine, particularly if they've been lied to."

He said unlike in 2007, the CFPB, which was created in response to that housing crisis, has been entrusted to monitor mortgage markets, work with regulators at every level and has tools to help ward off risks. 

While millions are facing mounting housing concerns across the United States, another growing challenge is the student loan crisis. Chopra noted during his previous time serving in CFPB during the Obama administration, the agency announced student loan debt had crossed the $1 trillion threshold. The Federal Reserve estimates Americans now owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loans. 

"It's one of the biggest consumer credit markets in our country after mortgages and we have to make sure that the law is being followed," he said. 

Chopra also said that if confirmed, he would focus on data collection and how that data is being used. 

"I think there's real questions about transparency," Chopra said, acknowledging concerns about discrimination. "Looking at how big data, particularly by large platforms who have detailed behavioral data on all of us, is something we must carefully look at because it will change financial services fundamentally."

Chopra is seeking to lead an agency that has been highly criticized since its inception under President Barack Obama. During the hearing, Republicans took issue with its authority, including enforcement capabilities, as well as its structure. 

"It was created by our Democratic colleagues through the Dodd-Frank Act as arguably the most unaccountable agency in the history of the federal government," said Ranking Member Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania during opening remarks. "It's an agency with a single director who until recently even the president of the United States Could not remove."

That changed after the Supreme Court found it unconstitutional in a 5-4 decision in 2020. Toomey argued it is still not accountable to Congress through the appropriations process. 

Meanwhile, Democrats took issue with the leadership of the agency over the past four years under the Trump administration. Senator Elizabeth Warren accused appointees of acting like they worked for big banks and gutting enforcement powers.

Chopra indicated there would be increased enforcement under the new administration.

Neera Tanden removes herself from consideration as budget chief amid opposition

FEMA opening hundreds of COVID-19 vaccination sites nationwide

Biden ramps up COVID-19 vaccine production as states start lifting restrictions

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's CFPB nominee Rohit Chopra brings 'substantive' regulatory expertise

    As the first person of color nominated to head the agency, Chopra is likely to focus in particular on the financial impact Covid-19 has had on minority communities.

  • Wall Street Set to Learn How Tough Biden’s Watchdogs Will Be

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plans for a new era of tough Wall Street oversight will take center stage this week when two of his top regulator picks face questions from Senate Banking Committee members at a Tuesday hearing.Gary Gensler, whom the White House has tapped to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, and Rohit Chopra, the administration’s choice to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are likely to win confirmation, lawmakers and financial executives say. Yet their strong support from progressive Democrats means they’re certain to get pointed questions from Republican senators about their plans to crack down on businesses.The wild rally in GameStop Corp., the explosion of blank-check companies and apps -- like Robinhood Markets’ platform -- that have prompted millions of novice investors to start trading are sure to be focuses. The biggest banks, hedge funds and private equity firms are also likely to be spotlighted, particularly after four years of rule cutting under former President Donald Trump.Gensler, 63, is well known on Wall Street after leading the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration and making a fortune decades earlier at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chopra, a 39-year-old Federal Trade Commission member who helped Senator Elizabeth Warren set up the CFPB, would run an agency that Democrats want reinvigorated to protect consumers from abuses involving credit cards, mortgages and high-interest loans. Republicans would prefer it remain in the slumber that defined the bureau in the Trump era.“There remains a sharp divide between Republicans and Democrats on the role of the CFPB in financial regulation,” said Andrew Olmem, National Economic Council deputy director in the Trump administration who is now a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm. “This is a very important nomination because a new director can significantly shift the direction of the CFPB.”Gensler, who has been been teaching at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, indicated in his prepared testimony that he planned to examine whether SEC rules have kept pace with advancements in technology. “I believe financial technology can be a powerful force for good -- but only if we continue to harness the core values of the SEC in service of investors, issuers, and the public,” he said.Chopra signaled he would focus on the economic impact of coronavirus, which he said has left millions of Americans’ finances “in ruin.” “Experts expect distress across a number of consumer credit markets, including an avalanche of loan defaults and auto repossessions,” he said.What follows is a breakdown of policy topics that Gensler and Chopra will confront at the hearing -- and, if confirmed, in their jobs:Retail InvestorsThe popularity of commission-free trading -- spearheaded by Robinhood -- has forced regulators to grapple with new questions. Top among them is “gamification” and the proliferation of apps that make investing fun but that critics claim inappropriately hook consumers with nudges and prompts to keep them trading. Determining whether and how to respond is something Gensler will have to grapple with. The issue could also fall under the purview of Chopra and the CFPB.The GameStop frenzy has prompted additional regulatory concerns, including whether unsophisticated investors should be able to so freely engage in risky trading involving options. Bubbles, too, will be on senators’ minds. A number think the SEC should do something about the eye-popping rise of unregulated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Another potential target is special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, which are essentially corporate shells that issue shares before investors even know what their money is being used for.Market StructureThe GameStop saga has made lawmakers wake up to the inner-workings of the stock market. Practices like off-exchange trading and Robinhood and other brokers selling their customers’ orders to so-called market makers like Citadel Securities are getting unprecedented attention on Capitol Hill.Short-selling has also come under fire after it emerged that hedge funds making bearish bets had borrowed more than 100% of GameStop’s outstanding shares. In the face of all that complexity, lawmakers will want to know how Gensler plans to ensure that markets are fair for average Americans.Private EquityAmong the Banking Committee Democrats who have most relished going after private equity are Chairman Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Warren of Massachusetts.Warren introduced the “Stop Wall Street Looting Act” in 2019 calling for new rules for buyout firms, and she made the industry’s treatment of workers a centerpiece of her unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign. She and Brown have said they will continue to press the issue and have ideas for how Gensler can use the SEC to add new oversight. Giving impetus to their plans is a successful push by private-equity firms during the Trump administration to be included as an investment option in corporate retirement saving plans.EnforcementWall Street could soon find itself subject to lots more investigations launched by the CFPB, which was created to crack down on industry abuses that Democrats argue spurred the 2008 financial crisis. Beyond big banks, the agency under Chopra may also focus on payday lenders, student loan providers and on issues tied to the retail trading boom.At the SEC, wielding the agency’s powers to probe and sanction companies is where Gensler can make his biggest impact. A high-profile case against a major bank or hedge fund can ripple through the finance industry, deterring other firms from engaging in similar conduct. During the Trump era, busting Wall Street titans was rarely a priority, something progressives expect Gensler to change quickly.CryptoBitcoin has skyrocketed more than 400% in the past year and Coinbase, a trading platform used by millions American, is on the cusp of one of the biggest initial public offerings in years. Yet, despite all the buzz, cryptocurrencies are still a big question mark for Wall Street. Industry backers say that an impediment to broad adoption is a clear legal framework and a lack of regulatory clarity from the SEC.It’ll probably fall largely on Gensler to determine how to regulate the industry. Thorny topics he will likely have to deal with include whether to approve a crypto based exchange-traded fund, and how aggressively to pursue a high-profile lawsuit the SEC filed last year against Ripple Labs Inc. for allegedly misleading investors by selling more than $1 billion of virtual tokens without registering them with the regulator.Climate ChangeProgressives want Biden’s financial regulators to play a crucial role in addressing climate change, including by pressing companies to reveal more about how global warming affects their bottom lines. Democrats also want industry watchdogs to combat inequality by implementing policies that narrow social and economic gaps.At Tuesday’s hearing, such objectives are expected to get lots of attention from Republicans, who argue that securities laws and corporate disclosures should not be used to push what they consider to be political agendas.(Updates with prepared testimony in sixth and seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bangladesh High Court grants bail to imprisoned cartoonist

    Bangladesh’s High Court granted bail Wednesday to a cartoonist who has been held for 10 months of pre-trial detention under a controversial digital security law that critics say stifles freedom of expression. Ahmed Kabir Kishore faces charges of creating confusion over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and contributing to the deterioration of law and order in the country, but rights groups say the use of the Digital Security Act against him is a repressive measure. Kishore is now in prison outside the capital, Dhaka, and his lawyer said he has been tortured in custody.

  • Shalanda Young shines as Tanden’s nomination nixed

    During Young’s first confirmation hearing Tuesday to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, GOP lawmakers boosted her as an alternative to Tanden.

  • Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Houston

    Twelve thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the FEMA community vaccination center at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, on March 2.The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the single-dose vaccine, also known as the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, on Friday, February 27.“Overall, the vaccine was approximately 67% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination,” the FDA said in a press release.“Additionally, the vaccine was approximately 77% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 14 days after vaccination and 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.”A representative of the Harris County Public Health Department told Storyful that while the doses were initially delivered to NRG Park they would not be administered at that location. Harris County Public Health also said 6,000 of the doses would be handled by the Houston Health Department. Credit: Harris County Public Health via Storyful

  • Some of the first Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses given at Ohio State University

    At Ohio State University those walking in to get vaccinated will be able to choose between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. CBS News spoke to one senior who was elated the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available because she has an allergy related to the Pfizer shot. David Begnaud reports.

  • Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place

    “The Voice” is back, and that’s bad news for “The Bachelor.” NBC (and Fox, to be fair) dropped ABC into third place in the key ratings demo on Monday, when new drama “Debris” debuted. Last week’s hometown dates episode of “The Bachelor” led ABC to a primetime win among adults 18-49. But there’s a new reality competition in town now. NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 6.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was second with 5.7 million total viewers. Also Read: Golden Globes Lose Nearly Two-Thirds of Last Year's TV Audience For NBC, the Season 20 premiere of “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.1/7 and 7.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” drew a 0.6/4 and 4.4 million total viewers. For Fox, “9-1-1” at 8 earned a 1.0/6 and 6.2 million total viewers. Spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 landed a 0.8/5 and 5.2 million total viewers. Fox, like The CW, programs a national primetime lineup from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The other broadcast networks — CBS, NBC, ABC, Univision and...Read original story Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place At TheWrap

  • Jill Biden supports Black-owned businesses

    When you’re First Lady, you can’t just run out to the corner store for a dozen eggs or a carton of milk. Well, not that you’d need to, probably, because you’ve got a whole bunch of people to cook for you, plus aides who get paid to do that sort of thing. But just supposing you wanted to, because it’s so much fun to dash out to the store when you’re in the middle of a cooking project and run out of an essential ingredient. You need to assemble the entourage and make sure you look decent because people are going to gawk. You need to smile and be gracious and maybe sign a few autographs because First Ladies are celebrities. A trip to the store is not some casual five-minute jaunt, is what I’m saying. So when Jill Biden does go out, people pay attention.

  • Senators Warren, Sanders Unveil Ultra-Millionaire Tax

    Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and several other Democrats unveiled the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act yesterday, aiming to create a fairer economy and capture "a portion of the tremendous windfall...

  • Some workers may face higher state taxes if they worked from home

    Many states have yet to issue guidance on how remote workers should be taxed on their income, leaving some facing higher state income taxes.

  • The Fed could be firing up economic stimulus in disguise

    Even as global growth expectations increase and governments pile on fiscal spending measures central bankers are quietly restarting recession-era bond-buying programs.Driving the news: Comments Tuesday from Fed governor Lael Brainard suggest the Fed may be jumping onboard the global monetary policy rethink and restarting a program used following the 2008 global financial crisis.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she said: “I am paying close attention to market developments,” she said. “Some of those moves last week, and the speed of the moves, caught my eye.” Brainard added that she would be "concerned" if she saw disorderly conditions or persistent tightening in financial conditions.What we're hearing: Economists say it's unlikely the Fed will reignite its quantitative easing program as central banks in Australia and Korea have announced in recent days but could restart Operation Twist.What it means: Operation Twist III, as it's been dubbed by economists (because it would be the third time the Fed has used the tool), would see the Fed selling some of its short-dated U.S. Treasury bonds and buying longer-dated bonds to flatten the yield curve as it did in 1962 and 2011.Why it matters: In addition to the technical benefits for the bond market, Operation Twist has historically stimulated the economy by pulling down the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield.Because most consumer interest rates — like credit cards, auto loans, mortgage rates — are set based on the 10-year yield, Operation Twist could act as an accelerant for the economy without the Fed having to add to its balance sheet and risk the appearance of concern.Under the surface: Despite the extraordinarily bullish expectations for booming economic growth in 2021, rate-sensitive sectors of the economy are showing weakness.The housing market has slowed with recent home sales numbers badly missing expectations and CoreLogic's latest Home Price Insights Report noting that "as supply/demand challenges continue to push home prices higher, we may see new barriers for some prospective buyers in 2021."The rate for the traditional 30-year fixed mortgage saw its largest single-week increase in almost a year last week, rising to 3.23%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Auto sales are slowing after a weak 2020, with Edmunds.com estimating sales fell 2.8% last month, year over year, due to smaller tax returns and higher car prices and interest rates, Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, told the Detroit News.Credit card balances and other revolving credit lines fell by 10.8% year over year in December (the last month data were reported) the steepest decline ever, according to the Fed's data.What's next: All eyes will be on Fed chair Jerome Powell Wednesday at a virtual Wall Street Journal event to see if he also is paying close attention to "market developments." Charted: 5-year inflation expectations hit highest in a decadeData: St. Louis Fed; Chart: Axios VisualsIn addition to the lightning-fast jump up in nominal U.S. bond yields, the Fed also is likely watching the continued rise in 5-year inflation expectations.While 10-year and 30-year breakeven rates, which measure investors' expectations for inflation over those time horizons, have been capped in recent days as the bond market selloff abated, 5-year breakeven rates have continued to surge higher.The 5-year breakeven rate touched 2.43% on Tuesday, the highest since May 2011. Got her back: Tuesday's remarks from Brainard were echoed by San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly who told reporters after a speech that the Fed could change the maturity of its bond purchases if the yield curve steepens in a problematic way. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • One student injured after unidentified shooter opens fire at an Arkansas school on the first day of in-person learning

    Police are investigating the shooting at an Arkansas junior high school on the first day of in-person learning.

  • 10 Best Vitamin D Supplements to Support Your Bones, Brain, and Immune System

    Because most people don’t get enough, especially in the winter months.From Prevention

  • Stellantis aims to lift Fiat Chrysler margins towards PSA levels

    Carmaker Stellantis, created by the merger of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), aims to lift profit margins this year towards the levels attained by its Chief Executive Carlos Tavares at PSA. With 14 brands under one roof, including Fiat, Peugeot, Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, the world's fourth largest carmaker was formed in January. The group said on Wednesday it was targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.5%-7.5% this year, assuming no further significant COVID-19 related lockdowns.

  • Neera Tanden withdraws as Cabinet nominee after facing opposition

    Republican senators, and one Democrat, cited Tanden’s tweets in opposing her nomination for director of the budget office Neera Tanden, Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, has withdrawn her candidacy. Photograph: Reuters Joe Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, has withdrawn her nomination after she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators over her past controversial tweets. Her withdrawal marks the president’s first failure as he seeks Senate confirmation for his cabinet nominees. “I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work.” Tanden’s confirmation had faced increasingly steep odds. Republican senators who opposed her nomination cited tweets attacking members of both parties prior to her nomination. And last week, Joe Manchin, a conservative Democratic senator, announced he would oppose her nomination, also citing her tweets. That left Tanden short of the majority of votes needed on the Senate floor and in the committees involved. Manchin, a key moderate swing vote in the Senate, said last month: “Her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.” Susan Collins, the Republican senator from Maine, meanwhile, cited Biden’s own standard of conduct in opposing Tanden, declaring in a statement: “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.” Tanden was an unexpected choice to run Biden’s budget team. She is a longtime ally of Hillary Clinton and has often vocally criticized both Republicans and Democrats, especially supporters of Bernie Sanders. Tanden has said in her confirmation hearings that she regretted the past statements, but that wasn’t enough to sway the required number of senators. Eleven of Biden’s 23 cabinet nominees requiring Senate approval have been confirmed, most with strong bipartisan support. “Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” Tanden wrote in a letter to Biden. Tanden needed just 51 votes in an evenly divided Senate, with Kamala Harris, the vice-president, acting as a tiebreaker. But without Manchin’s support, the White House was left scrambling to find a Republican to support her. One potential Republican vote, Lisa Murkowski, a senator from Alaska, told reporters earlier Tuesday that she still had not yet made up her mind on Tanden’s nomination. The White House had stuck with Tanden even after a number of centrist Republicans made their opposition known, insisting her experience growing up on welfare and background working on progressive policies while running the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress made her the right candidate for the moment. Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, initially insisted the administration was “fighting our guts out” for her. Tanden apologized during her confirmation hearing to “people on either the left or right who are hurt by what I’ve said”. Just prior to the hearing, she deleted hundreds of tweets, many of which were critical of Republicans. Collins cited those deleted tweets in her statement, saying that the move “raises concerns about her commitment to transparency”. She said Congress “has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent”. The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration’s budget, as well as overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government. Tanden’s withdrawal leaves the Biden administration without a clear replacement. The apparent frontrunner is Shalanda Young, a former staff director for the House appropriations committee who has been actively pushed by members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Other names mentioned include Ann O’Leary, a former chief of staff for Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, and Gene Sperling, who served as a top economic adviser to presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Biden’s cabinet is slow to fill as some of his nominations hit hurdles on the way to confirmation. The president’s prospective health secretary, Xavier Becerra, faces a crucial committee vote in the Senate finance committee, where he is taking heat from Republicans for his support of abortion rights.

  • Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticized as Islamophobic

    ZURICH (Reuters) - "Stop Extremism!" urges a red billboard in a quiet village outside Zurich above an image of a scowling woman wearing a black headscarf and face veil. The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP) to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday.

  • Close call for sheriff’s deputy in Ohio

    During a welfare check, a suspect fired point black at deputy Sara Vaught, who wasn't hurt and fired back at the suspect, who was last listed in critical condition.

  • Why a Debate on the Minimum Wage Could Spark a D.C. Meltdown

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi listens during a press conference with other House Democratic leaders about Covid-19 financial relief and minimum wage on Capitol Hill on Feb. 26, 2021. Washington is a lot like high school: being popular doesn’t necessarily translate to getting taken seriously. On Saturday, the House passed Democrats’ $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package, which included a provision to double the current federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by June of 2025.

  • The Costs and Benefits of a $15 Federal Minimum Wage

    Biden has identified raising the minimum wage as a key goal of his administration, but economists and lawmakers disagree on the potential impact. WSJ asked two economists and a minimum-wage worker what the costs and benefits of a $15 minimum wage might be. Photo: Bill Clark/Congressional Quarterly/Zuma Press

  • Analysis: Biden aims to manage expectations with pandemic

    President Joe Biden doesn’t just have to manage the coronavirus pandemic — he also has to manage people’s expectations for how soon the country will come out of it. At every turn, as the Biden administration works to inoculate every adult American, the president is tempering bullish proclamations about the nation’s vaccine supply with warnings about the challenges ahead. The Biden administration has been moving to scale up capacity to administer vaccines at an ever-faster clip.