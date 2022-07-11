Rohrbaugh closing 30-year public service career

Jul. 11—ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire County Magistrate John D. Rohrbaugh will retire next month, bringing to a close his 30-year career in public service in which he served as a deputy sheriff and a probation officer prior to becoming elected to his present position in 2017.

Rohrbaugh began his career in July 1994 as a deputy sheriff in Hampshire County. After serving a brief time as a deputy in Mineral County, Rohrbaugh returned to Hampshire County, serving under the late Sheriff John W. Corbin Sr.

Rohrbaugh left law enforcement in March 2001 after being appointed by now retired Judge Phil Jordan as a probation officer in both the 21st and 22nd judicial circuits. He finished as the chief probation officer in the 22nd Judicial Circuit prior to being elected to the position of magistrate and taking office Jan. 1, 2017.

While serving as the chief probation officer in the 22nd Judical Circuit, Rohrbaugh was instrumental in working with state and local officials, along with now retired Chief Judge Donald H. Cookman, to obtain funding to set up the community corrections program and later a drug court program in the 22nd Judicial Circuit.

A graduate of West Liberty State College with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and American Public University with a master's degree in criminal justice, Rohrbaugh is also a graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy.

Upon retirement, Rohrbaugh will join the criminal justice faculty at Potomac State College of West Virginia University as a full-time criminal justice instructor.