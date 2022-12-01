Roivant, Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug
(Reuters) -Roivant Sciences and Pfizer Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers' treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease.
The drug's efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study.
Under the terms, biotech firm Roivant will be responsible for funding the development and will retain commercialization rights for RVT-3101, once approved, in the United States and Japan.
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer will own a 25% stake in the unit and maintain commercial rights for the drug outside of the two countries.
Roivant said the agreement with Pfizer will help further development of the drug as a potential treatment for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.
Shares of Roivant rose nearly 5% before the bell.
(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)