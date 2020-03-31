ROKiT Cities Secures The Rights To Build Wifi Networks In Vietnam

US Based, Global Tech Company Set to Bring High Speed WiFi Services and Devices to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKiT Cities , a company bringing wide area mesh networking WiFi XL services to communities across the world, has entered into a joint venture with Saigon Post and Telecommunications Services Corporation (SPT), a partially government owned telecommunications company, to install and provide its services in Vietnam's metropolitan areas including Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The company will utilize SPT's several thousand WiFi XL hotspots to provide a backbone of high speed internet, including free local and international dialing - All compatible with any of the handsets in use in Vietnam.

In conjunction with bringing WiFi XL to Vietnam, the company will also introduce its ROKiT Phone devices. These smartphones will feature Vietnamese content to be viewed on the brand's glasses-free 3D phones.

"We are very excited about launching our new innovative devices and digitally connected services in Vietnam," said Dean Becker, serial telecommunications entrepreneur and vice-chairman of ROKiT Group. "We believe it will create a new generation of connected entrepreneurs throughout the country."

ROKiT Cities state-of-the-art carrier hardware will allow consumers the bandwidth to make calls, browse the internet, watch multimedia videos and more. The installation of quick and reliable WiFi XL in Vietnam will encourage economic expansion across key areas, helping drive e-commerce across the continent and reduce digital divide thereby putting money back into the country.

"We believe in building affordable technology that improves everyone's quality of life. Vietnam's rapidly growing mobile users are ideally suited for ROKiT's new generation of 3D smartphones," said Jonathan Kendrick, co-founder of ROKiT Group. "We're looking forward to participating in the rapidly expanding digital marketplace and see potential for growth of our products and services in Vietnam."

ROKiT Cities has also secured the contract to install public WIFI across the largest 27 cities in India. ROKiT successfully consummated contracts with Indian government owned telecommunications service providers Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to provide its services to metropolitan areas.

"In line with the Vietnamese government digitization drive, the public WiFi XL project will bring the world closer to the people," said John Paul Dejoria, ROKiT Group co-founder and founder of Paul Mitchell Systems and Patron Tequila. "We are thankful to our new partner SPT and we're looking forward to granting internet access to millions."

ROKiT Cities is looking to expand its network in other countries around the globe with strategic partners.

