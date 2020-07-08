Rokt adds Global Entrepreneurs Katie May and Phit Lian Chong to Board of Directors

New appointments bring further strength of entrepreneurialism to the board of the rapidly growing e-commerce technology company.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology, today announced that global entrepreneurs, Katie May and Phit Lian Chong have joined the Rokt Board of Directors. Both May and Chong are celebrated business leaders with extensive experience in fast growth businesses. They join the board at a significant moment, as Rokt's growth is further accelerated in a world where e-commerce has become more essential than ever.

Founder of kidspot.com.au and previous CEO of ShippingEasy.com, May brings to the board a wealth of knowledge in e-commerce having built both from the ground up into multi-million dollar businesses. With deep expertise in SaaS, B2B and B2C, plus a long career in Marketing including CMO of seek.com.au, May's experience will be invaluable to the Rokt team as they forge ahead to become a billion dollar company.

"Rokt has quickly become an essential part of so many marque e-commerce tech stacks and I am delighted to be joining the Board at this pivotal moment in their journey," said Katie May. "Having seen first-hand the massive growth opportunity that exists in e-commerce, I was drawn to Rokt's AI, and their passion to make e-commerce smarter, faster and better for both the consumers and companies they touch."

Chong, former CEO of Jetstar Asia and one of Singapore's most lauded entrepreneurs, brings to the board extensive experience in scaling and developing major corporations. She has previously held the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at The Singapore Mint, CEO of Orange Star Group (Jetstar Asia)/ValuAir Ltd., CEO and Board member of Singbridge Corporate Pte Ltd, as well as numerous additional board and corporate advisory roles including Eu Yan Sang International Ltd, Tianjin Everbest Gear Company, TigerAirways Ltd, Temasek International Advisors, Mega Fortris Pte Ltd (an investment of Singapore Economic Development Board International), Singapore Polytechnic International and Singapore Science Centre Global.

"As both a Global business leader and entrepreneur, I am incredibly excited to be joining the Rokt Board of Directors and look forward to helping scale the business from a USD$100m ARR to fantastically higher heights," said Phit Lian Chong. "Alongside the other Board members, I am confident that Rokt will continue to deliver above and beyond expectations while transforming the experience and effectiveness of e-commerce."