Rokt appoints CFO, Deputy CFO & Chief People Officer to prepare for next stage of growth

E-commerce tech company continues to invest in strengthening the executive team with appointment of new CFO, Michael Gordon, Deputy CFO, Laura Mineo and Chief People Officer, Lisa Craven

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the global leader in e-commerce marketing technology, today announced that their vision to make e-commerce smarter, faster and better is further strengthened with the appointment of former Greenlit Brands executive, Michael Gordon, Goldman-Sachs alumni, Laura Mineo and leadership executive, Lisa Craven in the roles of Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, and Chief People Officer respectively. Gordon and Mineo will oversee the finance and legal operations of the business, working closely with CEO, Bruce Buchanan and the board of directors to manage the continuing acceleration of global growth. Craven will oversee people operations, learning & development and recruitment, signaling Rokt's ongoing commitment to investment in its 225+ group of employees.

Gordon, who was previously Group CFO and MD of Group Services for Greenlit Brands Pty Limited in Australia & New Zealand, was instrumental in guiding the business from a turnover of USD$170m to a USD$1.65 billion vertically integrated retailer including the brands Freedom, Snooze, Fantastic, Plush, OMF, Best & Less and Harris Scarfe.

Mineo joins the Rokt team from Goldman Sachs in New York, where she most recently served as Executive Director, Firmwide Strategy. Mineo brings invaluable experience across mergers and acquisitions and capital markets across multiple industries and geographies. Mineo will take on the role of SVP Strategy in addition to her role as Deputy CFO.



Craven, who was previously consulting for Rokt, has an extensive career in leadership development, organizational design, people and culture initiatives, diversity & inclusion and human resources. Previously Global Chief People Officer at Sizmek, Craven has also served as a lecturer at Macquarie University, Janice Newman Institute and Drew University. Craven brings experience leading large-scale global teams in organizational effectiveness, and will use this to help drive a culture that attracts, and retains the best, and brightest talent.

"We are delighted to welcome Michael, Laura and Lisa to the Rokt executive team," said Rokt CEO, Bruce Buchanan. "In Michael & Laura, we are incredibly lucky to have two individuals with such strong expertise and a deep understanding of financial operations join at a pivotal time for the company. As we now target the next growth arc from ARR$100m to $1b, Gordon and Mineo's global experience and knowledge of both private and publicly listed businesses will enable us to double down on our preparedness for scalability and the financial events we will consider on our trajectory.

Buchanan continued, "As a people first organization, Lisa is one of our most pivotal hires. Her expertise in organizational effectiveness and leadership development will be crucial in further deepening our people first culture, and helping us scale as we grow our business and look to continue to accelerate our recruitment across the globe.

"Rokt has quickly cemented their position as the leading technology company in e-commerce marketing and is poised to have even more significant global impact through continued innovation in research and development," said Gordon. "I am excited to be joining such an inspirational business and look forward to working alongside the executive team to help drive this company through to the next stage of growth."