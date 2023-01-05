Roku ends 2022 with new milestone, tops 70M active accounts

Roku reached a new milestone in 2022, the company announced today, surpassing 70 million active accounts globally, an increase of nearly 10 million users year over year. The company had 60.1 million accounts in Q4 2021 and 65.4 million in Q3 2022. Roku also reported a 19% year over year jump in global streaming hours. It had 23.9 billion streaming hours in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 87.4 billion for the entire year.

Roku’s active account milestone comes at a time when many companies struggle to boost subscriber growth.

“As consumers continue the shift to TV streaming, we’re excited that a growing number of people are taking the journey with Roku, and we’re proud to reach this meaningful milestone today,” said Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood, in a statement. “Roku is laser-focused on delivering affordable, easy-to-use products and an operating system that makes streaming accessible to all. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and delightful experiences to more and more viewers this year.”

Image Credits: Roku

Separately, Roku noted that its free streaming service, The Roku Channel, continues to be the top 5 channel in terms of active accounts and streaming hours. For the third quarter, The Roku Channel increased in streaming hours by 90% year-over-year.

Despite the company warning investors of a weak fourth quarter in November, Roku claimed today that it’s still the number one TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The company previously said that it expects to have a total net revenue of approximately $800 million or a decrease of 7.5% year over year. Roku will report its full Q4 2022 earnings results in February 2023.

The announcement also comes on the heels of the company announcing its first-ever Roku-branded TVs. Yesterday, Roku revealed Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs, which will become available in the United Stated in spring 2023.

Hopefully, the new product line will improve device sales in the new year.