Roku Hits 53.6M Active Accounts In Q1, Smashing Financial Forecasts

Roku kept rolling in the first quarter, reporting a 35% rise in active accounts, to 53.6 million, along with stronger-than-expected financial results.

Revenue grew 79% compared with the same quarter a year ago, hitting $574.2 million, far higher than the consensus forecast by Wall Street analysts for $490.6 million.

Expected by analysts to lose money in the quarter, as it did a year ago with $55.2 million in red ink, Roku instead swung to a profit, with operating income of $75.8 million.

Total streaming on Roku devices came in at 18.3 billion hours, an increase of 49% year-over-year.

Advertising continues to be a strong suit for Roku. The company said 85% of the audience reach to viewers aged 18 to 49 on the Roku Channel was unduplicated with traditional TV. The company has been making its presence increasingly felt in the ad business, buying measurement assets from Nielsen and acquiring original programming from Quibi and absorbing home-improvement mainstay This Old House.

While the Roku Channel is a gateway for 50 subscription streaming services, its main offerings are free and ad supported.

