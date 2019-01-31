Roku (ROKU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roku (ROKU) closed at $44.95, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day.

Roku (ROKU) closed at $44.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had gained 35.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 9.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ROKU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 20, 2019. In that report, analysts expect ROKU to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $261.52 million, up 38.91% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.75% lower. ROKU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



