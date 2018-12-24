Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Roku (ROKU) closed the most recent trading day at $27.17, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming company had lost 32.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

ROKU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 20, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $261.25 million, up 38.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $728.09 million. These totals would mark changes of +94.2% and +41.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ROKU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% lower within the past month. ROKU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



