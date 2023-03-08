Roku Ropes In Stitch Fix's Dan Jedda As New CFO; The Former Amazon Veteran Succeeds Steve Loudon
Dan Jedda will join Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) as CFO, effective May 1.
Jedda will succeed current CFO Steve Loudon, who shared his exit plan in 2022.
Since 2020, Jedda has been the CFO at Stitch Fix, Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX). Before Stitch Fix, Jedda worked at Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for 15 years.
Stitch Fix announced Jedda's departure on Tuesday in its Q2 earnings report.
"As we recently shared, we are committed to a path that delivers positive adjusted EBITDA next year, and Roku will benefit from Dan's relevant experience and proven leadership as we move through our next stage of growth," said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO.
Price Action: ROKU shares traded lower by 1.12% at $61.70 on the last check Wednesday.
