Roland Park students write to Maui residents
Carrie and Brad Kintz were among the thousands of Maui residents who lost their home or business in the devastating wildfire that struck the Hawaiian island. But instead of fleeing the island, they chose to stay behind and help others.
Between Maui’s deadly wildfires, flash floods in Vermont, overwhelming wildfire smoke and more record-shattering heat waves, this summer has, once again, served up more evidence of how climate change can upend daily life in the United States
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
Oprah Winfrey, who is a part-time Maui resident, handed out supplies to evacuees at emergency shelters there on Thursday amid what she calls "overwhelming" devastation.
At least 36 people have been confirmed dead after windswept wildfires ravaged parts of Hawaii’s Big Island and neighboring Maui. According to officials, thousands of people have been displaced.
The death toll from the wildfires that tore across Maui this week is expected to rise, as residents who escaped the flames in the town of Lahaina begin to return to what’s left of their homes.
