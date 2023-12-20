Roland-Story students welcome nearly 200 senior citizens for annual holiday luncheon

The spirit of Christmas was thriving at Roland-Story Middle School Tuesday afternoon.

Fifth graders escorted guests of the annual student-led Senior Citizen’s Dinner in Roland into the building.

Students in every grade had responsibilities as they prepared for the event and the day of.

The fifth graders welcomed nearly 200 local seniors into the school and took guests from the front door to the gym entrance. From there, guests were taken to their seats by eighth graders.

“Fifth graders were in charge of placemats, and our seventh graders made the centerpieces,” said Shannon Cline, the school’s principal. “Our eighth graders did all of the decorating so, for example, we had paper chains with rings of red and green strung up everywhere.”

A meal of ham balls, au gratin potatoes, green beans, pears, dinner rolls and apple pie was created by the food service staff, who also made sack lunches for all of the students.

“Our sixth grade was responsible for delivering the meals to our guests as well as cleaning off the tables afterwards,” Cline said.

A program followed the meal which included audience sing-alongs to Christmas classics like “Joy to the World.” The eighth-grade jazz band and fifth- and sixth-grade choirs performed. Students in fifth and seventh grade acted in three skits.

More: Bridge Home's 18-unit development receives $900K grant from Federal Home Loan Bank

Parker Fick, a sixth grader from Roland-Story Middle School, serves food to the guests at the Roland-Story Senior Citizens Dinner in the middle school on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Roland, Iowa.

Event reinforces district’s core values

Honoring senior citizens with this special event started in 2001. It is aligned with three of the school district’s core values, Cline said.

“One of them is people are the priority,” he said. “We want to show our senior citizens that we value them and are appreciative for all they’ve done to help our kids.”

Eva Anthony, a sixth grader from Roland-Story Middle School, serves food to the guests during the Roland-Story Senior Citizens Dinner at the middle school on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Roland, Iowa

Humbly serving others is another core value, which could be seen as the kids served the meals and cleared the tables.

Being leaders with character was the third core value Cline referenced

“Whenever anything was asked of any kid in preparation for this, they said yes,” he said. “They were always looking for ‘What can I do? How can I help make this event special?’”

More: Iowa State's CYTown development ahead of schedule, $4 million under budget

Roland-Story Middle School's fifth graders perform choir at the Roland-Story Senior Citizens Dinner in the middle school on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Roland, Iowa.

Students also learned important life skills by interacting with people they didn’t know. The greeted the guests and even were required to have short conversations in a public setting.

School staff was involved Tuesday as well.

“I think it’s important to recognize Shelly Broich and Kara Barker,” Cline said. “Those two teachers really spearheaded this, and they’re not the only ones, but they’re the two who really have invested a lot of time.”

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

Roland-Story Middle School sixth graders MIdison Abels and Kyla Schilling serve food to the guests at the Roland-Story Senior Citizens Dinner in the middle school on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Roland, Iowa.

Guests enjoy food at the Roland-Story Senior Citizens Dinner hosted by Roland-Story Middle School on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Roland, Iowa.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Roland-Story Middle School hosts holiday luncheon for senior citizens