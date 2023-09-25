The role of firearms officers in protecting the public

British police are unusual in not being routinely armed, but every force has a specialist firearms unit ready to assist their colleagues when required. They are essential for the protection of the public and to back up operations against terrorists and armed gangs. These experienced officers undergo rigorous training and are often required to make life and death decisions in trying circumstances.

If they discharge a weapon there is invariably an inquiry while the officer is suspended from firearms duties. These rules are understood by the units. It is alarming, therefore, to learn that more than 100 members of the Met Police firearms unit have handed in their weapons’ permits after one of their number was charged with murder.

Unusually for such a serious offence, the alleged offender is on bail and is identified only as NX121, afforded the anonymity that is becoming a worrying feature of the judicial process. The charge stems from an incident in which Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old black man, was shot dead last year.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has ordered a review, saying armed officers should not fear ending up in the dock, a view echoed by Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner. But they clearly do. Rightly, politicians cannot interfere in that process; but the Crown Prosecution Service will be under close scrutiny to demonstrate that the evidence and eventual verdict supports their decision.

The Met firearms officers are reflecting on whether to return to duties, with the Army reportedly ready to fill in, but many feel the risk of prosecution is too great and may decline to do so. Recruiting replacements will also be difficult. Morale is low enough as it is in the Met and the public will pay the price for the increased lawlessness that will ensue.

