The role of race and gender in the 2020 presidential race - CBS News poll

In the 14 states holding primaries on Super Tuesday, CBS News' Battleground Tracker poll finds Joe Biden atop the field. African-Americans make up a larger share of Democratic voters in these states than in Iowa and New Hampshire — the states holding the earliest contests.

Biden continues to lead among black Democrats by an overwhelming margin: 50% pick him as their first choice, far ahead of Bernie Sanders (15%) and Elizabeth Warren (14%). Moreover, black voters who back Biden say their support is strong. Pete Buttigieg continues to struggle with black voters, at just 2% in the Super Tuesday states.

Nine in 10 black Democrats think it's very important that the Democratic nominee understand blacks' needs and problems.

WorldView: New Zealand volcano investigation, Philippines earthquake, and more

U.S. continues to separate migrant families despite end of "zero tolerance"

Schumer calls for Mulvaney, Bolton to testify in likely Senate impeachment trial