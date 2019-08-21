The Role of Values in Foreign Policy

The character of a nation shapes its foreign policy. Ideas, values, and how nations organize themselves matter. They establish the parameters of what is desirable and what is acceptable. A U.S. foreign policy that did not reflect the principles upon which the American republic was founded, for example, would be both unsustainable and undesirable.

But what this means in practice is not always clear. To simply say that we ought to pursue a “values-based” foreign policy is meaningless. In fact, the very term “values” is an empty term, a vessel to be filled by whatever one deems important or necessary or fashionable.

The key debate is thus on what to put in the term. The progressive Left has a clear view of what values are. United against Trump or simply rigid in its ideological beliefs, the Left is content to argue for a foreign policy that favors, among much else, open borders, transnationalism, and the advancement of an expansive interpretation of human rights (given to us not by our Creator, but products of our individual preferences). There is no need to debate whether these goals are feasible or desirable because, so the progressive thinking goes, we (or at least the few, more sophisticated among us) know the telos of history and have reached it. Foreign policy must be a reflection of the imperatives of progress.

The right side of the political spectrum is intellectually more lively, and divided, on foreign policy. But the Wilsonian bacillus continues to circulate there too, especially when it comes to the promotion of liberal democracy. History, it seems, is marching forward, increasing the number of human rights and erasing boundaries among nations. Thus it would be wrong, if not futile, to oppose the wave of history in order to preserve the traditional foundations of political order — family, nation, and religion. The result is a foreign policy of expansive goals while, unsurprisingly, resources remain limited. In this vision, the United States as a polity is a means to achieve global progress and to implement “universal” (liberal) values. But there is nothing truly conservative in such a vision. The purpose of U.S. foreign policy is to protect first and foremost the American nation, the families and friends that compose it, and the ties of tradition and religion that bind them together. The pursuit of universal progress may be at most an ancillary goal, and even then it cannot mean the universal and uniform imposition of “values” defined by unbridled individual preferences.

Another way to put this is that a truly conservative foreign policy has to begin from a recognition of the limits of what is feasible as well as of what is desirable.

The former is defined by the nature of the geopolitical environment. For instance, the U.S.’s rivals (China and Russia in particular) are unlikely to accept liberal-democratic principles anytime soon, setting up the conditions for a long-term confrontation that we cannot wish away. At the same time, many of our allies (e.g., Hungary) have particular articulations of democratic governance that do not perfectly match a liberal political model. The world is not a passive matter waiting to be imprinted by whatever the U.S. determines to be appropriate for mankind. A conservative sentiment begins from an acceptance of the limits of one’s own power.

Deep cleavages are written in the history of nations. Many in the West thought that these differences could be overcome by restating the universal applicability of the liberal political model (while also fundamentally redefining family and marriage). If democracy was a universal aspiration, then — the hope was — it would take root in distant lands, bringing individual freedom and political stability. The world was thus converging, with hiccups but still with inexorable determination, into something resembling a Kantian “perpetual peace” among satisfied individuals.

But this belief, born out of the abstractions of the Enlightenment and given an extra impetus by the heady Western victory over Communism, has met its geopolitical limits. Broadly, liberal democracy is not what everyone values and wants. The Arab world may not want democracy, only some sort of justice from perceived historical slights and, in some cases, the spread of Islam and the building of a new caliphate. Russia will have a hard time becoming a democracy because the longing to rebuild a lost empire trumps the desire to have multiple viable parties; the aspiration for imperial grandeur will not vanish even in an improbable semi-democratic post-Putin regime. China’s middle class, while growing in numbers and in wealth, may be content to trade political participation for stability, access to new markets, and prestige drawn from imperial expansion. Democracy and the other political principles that are at the foundation of the United States are unlikely to take root in our rival powers, and therefore cannot be the solution to international competition and conflict. Democracy, that is, has reached its geopolitical limits. The annus mirabilis of 1989 will not be repeated.