Rolex Raises Prices in Europe for Second Time This Year

Andy Hoffman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rolex SA raised retail prices for its watches in Europe for the second time this year due to currency fluctuations including the strong US dollar.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Geneva-based maker of the Daytona, Submariner and Oyster Perpetual said it had increased prices on the continent by about 5%. That follows a similar increase in the UK in September in response to the plunging value of the British pound that made the coveted watches sold in Britain much cheaper for US buyers shopping in dollars.

Since the start of this month, “there is an alignment of euro zone prices due to currency fluctuations,” the company said in an emailed statement.

The cheapest Rolex Daytona chronograph model that was priced at €13,900 ($13,583) in January now costs €14,600, an increase of 5.04%, as one example.

The European move marks the second time Rolex has raised retail prices this year. In January, it bumped up prices in most markets by an average of about 3.5% across its model lines with some in-demand steel sports models becoming as much as 10% more expensive.

The value of the euro fell below parity with the US dollar earlier this year amid mounting signs of economic weakness across the continent, soaring inflation, and expectations of hawkish monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Rolex is the most popular Swiss luxury watch brand, with a market share close to 29% and annual sales of about 8 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion). The Geneva-based company produces about 1 million watches a year and demand for most models outstrips supply, which causes some to trade above retail prices on the secondary market.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EMEA Earnings to Watch: Ryanair, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Richemont

    (Bloomberg) -- A glance at the Stoxx Europe 600 Index’s performance at the sector level gives an indication of the winners and losers of the third-quarter earnings cycle, with travel and leisure stocks streaking ahead, and food, beverage and tobacco bringing up the rear, the only group in the red. Next week will be a test for both as the current reporting season nears a close.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twit

  • Jim Cramer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Be Among the New Market Leaders

    Wednesday is set to be a big day for market watchers, with the Fed expected to announce another interest rate hike, a move that will no doubt impact the stock market’s behavior. Rate hikes have been de rigueur in 2022 and this will be the fourth instance of such an act. The effort to curb soaring inflation has rocked the markets but heading into the Fed’s decision, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, thinks there could be more turbulence ahead. Or as Cramer puts it, “W

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Elon Musk takes away 'days of rest' at Twitter in another major shift from Jack Dorsey's leadership style

    Twitter implemented "days of rest" for workers in 2020 in an effort to help those feeling overworked and burnt out during the pandemic. Now those are gone.

  • 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Retail sales soared last year, notching double-digit gains in every month. Decades-high inflation forced consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, leading to a dramatic deceleration in retail sales. Many investors lost faith in the Canadian e-commerce company as revenue growth slowed and profits evaporated.

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks from George Soros’ stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out George Soros Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. George Soros, a Hungarian-American businessman, founded Soros Fund Management in 1970. Soros Fund Management is a New York-based […]

  • Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

    Investors have expressed their ire in meetings with Meta executives, including some conferences with Mark Zuckerberg over the past week, FT reported.

  • Exxon Mobil Pumps Brakes on Projected Permian Basin Growth

    Exxon Mobil slashed its growth expectations for the Permian Basin this year to 20%, the company’s CFO announced during Exxon’s third-quarter earnings call.

  • Buy the Dip? This Growth Stock is a Smart Buy.

    Wall Street analysts see double-digit revenue growth ahead for this exciting aerospace-focused stock.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Screaming Bargains That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    A historically bad year for the Nasdaq Composite has unearthed some incredible deals capable of delivering triple-digit returns.

  • Intel Gives Investors 10 Billion Reasons to Like the Stock

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) recently updated investors with quarterly results, revealing a $10 billion cost-saving program that could boost profits longer term. Intel investors were pleased about the initiative while it remains to be seen how effective it will be.

  • This Cybersecurity Stock Is a Table-Pounding Buy

    Cybersecurity appears poised for growth over the coming years; companies are routinely making headlines for getting hacked or having their data breached. Traditional security companies are still relevant, but SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is thriving because digital threats evolve and require new solutions. SentinelOne delivered blistering revenue growth.

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Dividend Kings And Hold Them Forever

    These healthcare companies should stay relevant for years as they continue to innovate with new products.

  • Dear Mark Zuckerberg: Meta Was a Risky Investment Long Before the Metaverse

    When Meta’s shares plummeted last week in response to yet another dismal earnings report, most analysts pointed to Mark Zuckerberg’s obsession with the Metaverse as the source of the company’s woes. And while it’s true that Zuckerberg’s Metaverse experiment to date has been underwhelming, these analysts are missing the forest for the trees. Meta has a much bigger problem in that the company is failing to assess and mitigate risk in both the short and long term. Until Meta fundamentally changes d

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks of the Harvard University stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard Management Company was established in 1974 and manages Harvard University’s endowment and financial assets. Over the years, the market-beating performance […]

  • 3 REITs Trading Way Below Market Value

    The No. 1 adage of investing is, “Buy low, sell high.” When investors examine real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, they look for those that are trading well below their true market value, with the idea they may revert to the real value in the future. But how do you know whether a REIT is undervalued? REITs can be evaluated in two ways. First, if the current dividend yield is higher than its long-term average, the REIT is said to be undervalued. If the yield is less than its long-term aver