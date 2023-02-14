'Rolex Ripper' gang carried out knifepoint robberies of £35,000 watches

One of the robbers, Roshan Clark, pictured wearing two of the watches - Met Police

Six “Rolex Rippers” have been found guilty of carrying out knifepoint robberies of watches worth up to £35,000 each, in Chelsea and Balham.

The gang’s “brazen” and “violent” attacks took place in broad daylight on busy streets and saw victims threatened with large machetes and crow bars.

The Met Police’s Flying Squad captured two of the robbers, Kaijuan Henry, 19, and Roshan Clark, 18, after finding pictures of the pair posing with the stolen watches.

Another two, Michael Malik Ahmed, 29, and Zakariah Yusuf, 19, were caught after leaving behind personal possessions when running from a stolen car that was being pursued by police.

They, alongside Jessy Ouma, 18, and Joseph Opoku, 19, have all been convicted over the robberies which happened in December 2021 and January last year. They are now awaiting sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court.

On December 21, 2021, a man was surrounded on Old Church Street in Chelsea at around 11.15am, when Clark and Henry – armed with a large serrated knife and a crow bar – grabbed his wrist and forced him to hand over his £1,500 Tag Heuer watch.

Less than an hour later, a man was chased through streets in Balham by the two men, who were now brandishing a large Zombie knife, before being punched in the face for his bag.

That same day, shortly after 6pm, Clark and Henry struck again elsewhere in Chelsea.

Clockwise from top left: Michael Malik Ahmed, Roshan Clark, Kaijuan Henry, Zakariah Yusuf, Jessy Ouma, Joseph Opoku - Met Police

Clark and Henry, now armed with a knife and a machete, leapt out of a car and shouted at two men sitting at a pub table to hand over their Patek Phillipe and Breguet watches, worth around £35,000 each.

On January 9 last year, Ouma, Yusuf and Opoku robbed a couple in Draycott Avenue, Chelsea, threatening them with a machete to steal the woman’s £6,000 Rolex watch and Bulgari ring.

Her partner suffered multiple facial fractures after being hit in the face as his £1,150 Tag Heuer watch was taken.

Ahmed acted as the getaway driver in the robberies, and left his house keys, phone and a bank card in the stolen BMW when it was abandoned following a police pursuit.

Incriminating photos

When he was arrested, Ouma had the incriminating pictures of Henry and Clark posing with the watches on his phone.

Ahmed, from Balham, admitted six robberies and was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon and dangerous driving.

Henry, from Dagenham, was found guilty of four robberies and Ouma, of Battersea, was found guilty of two robberies.

Yusuf, Opoku, and Clark, all from the same estate in Battersea, admitted their parts in the robbery.

DS Taylor added: “We are pleased that a dangerous gang has been taken off our streets and our city will be safer now that these six men are facing a considerable period behind bars.

“This case also shows the importance of reporting a robbery as soon as it happens and we would urge anyone who is the victim of a similar crime, or anyone who sees a robbery taking place, to call us immediately.

"This makes a significant impact on our ability to catch those responsible and prevent them from causing any further harm.”

All six are set to be sentenced at a later date.